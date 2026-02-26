Dune 3 Secures Exclusive IMAX Opening Weekend; Avengers Doomsday to Screen in Select Markets

Dune 3 is one of the most anticipated films of this year, alongside Avengers: Doomsday, of course! It will be the final film of the Dune trilogy, and there are high expectations. Every fan of the movie franchise is expecting the third film to deliver great quality, on top of an incredible music score and story, obviously. Regardless, as the hype for Dune 3 continues to build, the creators gave exciting news for the fandom, especially those who love to watch their favorite films in the IMAX format.

Dune 3 Confirmed to Get an Exclusive IMAX Window

A film like Dune 3 deserves a premium large-format experience, and IMAX has recently announced officially that the third film of the franchise will get an IMAX theatrical window on the opening weekend. However, the IMAX screenings will take place in select international markets. Surely, we’ll get more details on this as we get closer to the theatrical release.

Image Credit: X (@dunemovie

/@Avengers)

While this news has ignited excitement across the Dune fandom, the audience of Avengers: Doomsday is highly disappointed because the Marvel juggernaut is also getting released on the same date. Unfortunately, the film will only be released in IMAX theatres in the International market.

IMAX Exclusivity Might Give Dune 3 An Upper Hand Over Avengers: Doomsday

Following the 2023 clash between Barbie and Oppenheimer, this year will make us experience a similar situation. Dune 3 and Avengers: Doomsday are the most-anticipated high-scale films that are getting released on December 18, 2026.

Both of the franchises have garnered a huge fandom over the years, and this time, it seems the IMAX exclusive opportunity will keep Dune 3 at a huge advantage. A film that secures this chance is more likely to attract returning as well as new fans, especially during its initial run. Of course, there’s enough excitement for Dune 3 already, and this latest news has everyone even more thrilled for December.