Dispatch Is Headed To Nintendo Switch With A Free Switch 2 Upgrade Deal

Dispatch was easily one of the highlights of 2025, even though it failed to win any game awards in TGA. The story and gameplay made it the best game for chilling. However, not every gamer got to enjoy the game, as it did not launch on Nintendo Switch upon release. Finally, that is about to change as Dispatch finally announces that it is headed to Nintendo Switch, with a free upgrade to the new Switch 2.

Dispatch is Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch with Exclusive Pre-Order Discount

AdHoc Studio has finally announced that Dispatch will release on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on January 28, 2026. What’s more is that the upgrade pack for Switch 2 is going to be completely free, allowing Nintendo players to only buy the game once for both their Switch consoles. The game is also going for a 10% discount at the moment on the Nintendo eShop, with the sale ending once the game releases on Switch.

Dispatch is the perfect game for a handheld console like the Switch. It doesn’t require any heavy button-mashing, but provides a cinematic experience with a story shaped by the players. Read our entire Dispatch review to learn whether the game is worth getting or not.

The highly popular story game Dispatch is making its way to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in January 2026‼️



Pre-Orders are now open on Nintendo e-shop, and you get a 10% off plus a free Switch 2 upgrade 🔥



Time for a replay? 👀pic.twitter.com/DZS2zlQVLQ — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) December 18, 2025

Whether you like the game or not, having a free update pack does put AdHoc Studio into my developer good books. The game could have easily charged for the upgrade, and no one would have batted an eye due to the high quality of the game. But with ‘great power comes great responsibility’, the new gaming studios have started to care for their customers. We have already seen two other such examples recently, with Clair Obscur Expedition 33 releasing a free expansion, and Hollow Knight Silksong announcing its free DLC for 2026.

So, what’s your take on Dispatch finally coming to Nintendo Switch and getting a free upgrade to Switch 2? Are you excited as well? Let us know in the comments below.