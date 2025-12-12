Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Drops Free Content Update Following GOTY Win

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 has swept 9 awards in The Game Awards 2025, including Game of the Year. In true Sandfall Interactive style, the developer announced free new content for Expedition 33 at the end of award receiving speech. Although the new content was dubbed as ‘small,’ it is anything but that! Here is everything you need to know about the new free content on Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

The new free update brings Verso’s Draft to Clair Obscur Expedition 33, a new area that is said to be Verso’s private hideout. This new area is filled with new enemies, NPCs, luminas, and costumes. The update adds a total of 13 new weapons, including a candy scythe, 16 additional Luminas, and a ton of new costumes and hairstyles for each character. Also, expect a ton of new bosses and challenges with the new update.

The biggest highlight of the new free update is the new in-depth photo mode. Unlike other games, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 won’t just let you take photos, but also edit them right there with 33 filters and 10 fully customizable lights. The photo mode can also be used during cinematics, which will give players a ton of leeway to get the best shots. Another interesting thing about the photo mode is that it gives players full access to travel, giving infinite distance without collision, even allowing them to travel below the map.

But that’s not all, as the update also brings a plethora of QoL features like filters for searching Luminas and allowing them to make Lumina loadouts. There will also be an option to abandon the battle now. With such an extensive free update for the game that many other studios would charge a DLC fee, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 definitely showed why they won at The Game Awards. But they were not alone in winning in TGA, so check out the The Game Awards 2025 winner list to learn about the others.

So, what’s your take on the new Clair Obscur Expedition 33 free content update? I can confirm that it is anything but small. Let us hear your opinions in the comments.