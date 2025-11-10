The Most Vicious JJK Villain Is Set to Return in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 (It’s Not Sukuna)

Jujutsu Kaisen is one such animanga that features some of the most terrifying villains. While most of them are extremely loud and believe in violence, there is one who is calm and patient. He isn’t as chaotic as the other ones, but he is more dangerous because of his calculating and manipulative nature. This guy has been around for ages, accumulating knowledge and skills from every generation. Well, it’s not the first time that the villain is making an appearance in the anime, but he certainly will have a crucial role to play in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 than in the previous ones.

Spoiler warning: This post contains major spoilers from the Culling Game Arc. So, be cautious while reading.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Will Feature a Bigger Threat Than Sukuna

Image Credit: MAPPA Studios (via YouTube/TOHO animation)

When it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna seems to be the ultimate villain, who makes the lives of the sorcerers a living hell. However, nobody really pays attention to those who operate in the background and rarely show up in the front. He is basically a hidden gem who doesn’t allow anyone to read his upcoming moves. He is someone who stays two steps ahead of his opponents. Yes, we are indeed talking about Kenjaku.

Kenjaku is a curse that has lived in different bodies for centuries, so he has a diverse collection of techniques and a knowledge base that set him apart from other curses.

When Gojo killed Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the evil entity possessed the body to use it at the right moment. In JJK Season 2, he appeared before Gojo and seized him in the Prison Realm. Basically, he used the body of Suguru Geto as bait to trap Gojo, because he knew that nothing else could bring the strongest sorcerer to his knees.

Kenjaku’s motive was never chaos or destruction; he only wanted to reshape humanity. To be clear, he wanted to see the true potential of humankind. He knew that Gojo would never let him do anything, so he trapped the biggest hurdle of his path in Season 2 and laid the foundation for the events of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

The new season, featuring the Culling Game Arc, will see what the evil curse is truly capable of. Unlike the other bad guys, he will not fight the sorcerers on his own; in fact, he makes them fight each other. Well, that’s how manipulative he is. While you have seen Sukuna achieving his goals with raw power and Mahito killing sorcerers and random humans with his sadistic playfulness, Kenjaku is way more different and deadly.

If you think that Culling Game will be just a game where you’ll see the players fighting and killing each other, you’re absolutely wrong. That’s because it will be a warzone that will be observed by Kenjaku, who plans to merge the evolved humanity with Tengen to reshape the Jujutsu world. Basically, he wants to merge every human soul with Tenjen to create a single entity.