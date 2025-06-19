Home > News > A New Death Stranding Animated Movie Is Officially in Development

A New Death Stranding Animated Movie Is Officially in Development

Death Stranding 1 poster
Image Credit: Kojima Productions (via X/@KojiPro2015_EN)
  • A new mature animated movie set in the Death Stranding world is officially in the works.
  • Aaron Guzikowski has been hired to pen the screenplay for the upcoming animated feature.
  • Kojima Productions and Line Mileage have confirmed the new announcements.

The Death Stranding community has enjoyed many exciting updates lately, such as the live-action movie and an anime in the works. With Death Stranding 2: On the Beach all set to launch next week, Death Stranding fans are having their best run. Now, there is one more treat for the fans as a new animated movie taking place within the world of Death Stranding is officially confirmed to be in the works now.

According to the latest report from Deadline, Kojima Productions and the Line Mileage animation company have announced that Aaron Guzikowsi is penning the screenplay for a new animated movie rooted in the Death Stranding universe. Furthermore, the upcoming Death Stranding animated movie is intended for a mature audience, like Predator: Killer of Killers, which came out recently.

Aaron is a famous screenwriter who has worked in blockbusters such as Prisoners (2013), HBO’s Raised by Wolves (2020-2022), and many more works. He shared that he is also a big fan of Kojima’s works and is ready to develop an original story within this mind-bending universe.

I love the world of Death Stranding, it’s so creatively freeing, so beautifully dark and yet hopeful. I’m so excited and honored that Hideo Kojima, whose work I’ve long admired, has invited me to dwell within his creation, to birth new stories into this fertile, mind-bending universe.

Guzikowski also shared his love for animation: “Drawing and animation have always been near and dear to my heart, so to finally get to play in this space is a dream come true.”

We only know that the upcoming adult animated feature introduces a new storyline in the mind-bending Death Stranding setting at the moment. That said, what do you think about the new adult animated Death Stranding movie? Let us know in the comments below.

