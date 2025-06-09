New Death Stranding 2 Gameplay Footage Reveals Neil Showdown and Tomorrow’s Powers

This June started thrillingly for the gaming community with the State of Play, Summer Fest, and Xbox showcase events. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the sequel game, is one of the eagerly awaited game titles to be released this year. Before its launch later this month, the DS2: On the Beach Game Premiere event took place earlier today at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Hideo Kojima and Geoff Keighley presented the event, which included special guests such as Troy Baker, Shioli Kutsuna, WOODKID, and Elle Fanning.

During the exclusive premiere event, the auteur Kojima showcased the opening minutes of the sequel, the most-anticipated encounter with Neil, and Elle Fanning in action as Tomorrow. You can watch the newly teased gameplay clips below:

The opening sequence of the first part is one of the fan-favorite moments in the series. Kojima recreated the magic once again with Sam hiking with Lou through a jagged mountain range in Mexico. It is speculated that Neil (played by Luca Marinelli) will play a similar role to Cliff Unger (played by Mads Mikkelsen). Thus, Sam gets teleported to a bizarre landscape burning with fireworks all over and faces off against Neil and his dead army soldiers in a stealthy fight.

Lastly, a new cutscene showcasing Tomorrow’s deadly powers against mech soldiers was also shared with the fans today.

The 90-minute event also featured a behind-the-scenes look at the music production of DS2. All the latest gameplay details have amplified the excitement for Kojima’s Death Stranding 2. We just have to wait two more weeks to go on a new journey with Sam and Lou again. That said, let us know your thoughts about the newly revealed gameplay clips in the comments below.