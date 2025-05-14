Krysten Ritter Will Return As Jessica Jones In Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again surpassed everyone’s expectations by delivering a stunning first season. Season 1 was less about Daredevil’s vigilantism and more about Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, which worked well for the audience. However, Matt has no choice but to get back in his suit and embrace his heroic side while also gathering an army. This “army” means we will see some familiar faces from Netflix’s Daredevil universe return in Season 2 of Born Again, including Jessica Jones.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Welcomes Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones

Krysten Ritter first appeared as Jessica Jones in Netflix’s 2015 standalone series. The show was an integral part of Marvel’s Daredevil universe, which also included Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Punisher. We have already seen John Berthnal’s Punisher return in Season 1 of Born Again. And now, it’s time for Ritter’s Jessica to officially become a part of Season 2.

Recently, Charlie Cox made an appearance with Krysten Ritter at Disney’s Upfront presentation in New York. Ritter, while interacting with the fans, confirmed that she will reprise her role as Jessica Jones in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again.

Ritter confirmed that she is extremely excited to return as Jessica after all these years and become a significant part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I’m so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season,” said Ritter during the UpFront presentation.

Ritter’s return as Jessica Jones is incredible news for Marvel fans. She did a commendable job as Jessica in the Netflix series, and fans couldn’t think of anyone else playing Jessica in the MCU.

This also makes the fandom wonder if Mike Colter’s Luke Cage or Finn Jones’ Iron Fist will also make their debut in the MCU. Regardless, we don’t know what more characters will return in future seasons of Daredevil: Born Again. For now, let’s take the win with Krysten Ritter’s return and wait for the actor to make her debut in the MCU.