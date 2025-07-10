Krysten Ritter Speaks About Jessica Jones’ Return in Daredevil Born Again Season 2

After a spectacular run, Daredevil: Born Again left fans hungry for more as it wrapped up with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger. But worry not, Season 2 is already in the works. It’s been filming even before the first season dropped, which means we’re set for a March 2026 release. Now, what makes Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 even more exciting is the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones.

While reports had already confirmed her involvement, we hadn’t heard anything official from Ritter herself until now. The actress has finally shared her thoughts on returning to the role, and here’s everything you need to know about what she had to say.

What Does Krysten Ritter Have to Say About Returning as Jessica Jones?

Krysten Ritter recently sat down with ScreenRant and finally addressed the burning question fans have been asking for months: her return as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. While she understandably kept the finer details of her character’s arc under wraps, she did shed light on what it feels like to step back into the shoes of the no-nonsense private investigator, especially with the shift from Netflix to Disney+. Speaking about the transition and the return, she said—

“It’s very exciting. I am very thrilled to be back in Jessica’s boots. There’s more story for her and it’s really exciting. Oh, it’s gritty. It feels big too. The crew’s amazing. I’ve had an amazing experience. I can’t say anything, but I love being with Charlie Cox. It was as if no time had passed. Like, my first day, I was looking around like we’re back. But juxtaposing it with Mia and Jessica has been really creatively fulfilling for me as an artist and just what a big, big banner year I’m having. I think the fans are going to be very, very thrilled. We’re doing some cool stuff.“

So, with that statement, it looks like we’re in for a fun ride as Jessica Jones officially returns to Marvel Studios. Now, while we don’t have much clarity on how significant her role will be in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, the very fact that Marvel is reviving characters fans had long written off is a win in itself. It’s not just exciting, it’s a clear sign that Marvel is finally acknowledging the weight these Netflix-era heroes still carry among the fanbase.