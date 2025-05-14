Charlie Cox Shares Disappointing Avengers Doomsday Update for Daredevil

Daredevil has made it back to the limelight after the character was brought back as a lead in Daredevil: Born Again. Now, since Matt Murdock is back in the broader MCU as Daredevil, there is a continuous discussion about whether he will appear in Avengers: Doomsday or not. Even though fans are hopeful that they would get to see Daredevil work along with the Avengers but as it turns out, all our hopes and dreams could go in vain. In a recent interview, Charlie Cox has revealed that Daredevil is not a part of Avengers: Doomsday, so let’s take a look at what he said.

Charlie Cox had an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he was asked several questions about Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, its cameos, and some other stuff regarding the show. However, the final question from THR was whether Daredevil would be a part of Avengers: Doomsday. To this, Charlie Cox replied that even though he is excited to watch Avengers: Doomsday, he is not a part of it as Daredevil.

“Not me. I’m excited to see it, but I’m not involved in that.” – Charlie Cox

While Charlie Cox has confirmed that he won’t appear in Doomsday, we have another reason to believe him as well. A majority of the Avengers Doomsday cast has already been announced, and Cox didn’t make it, so it’s possible that he won’t be included in the movie.

Now, it’s not the first time that an actor has denied being in a Marvel movie, but at last showed up in the movie. So, there is a good chance that Charlie Cox might be lying to us just as Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire did at the time of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now only time can tell what’s true and what’s not, so let us know in the comments what you guys think.