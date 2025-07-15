GTA 3 Definitive Edition Is Free on iPhone; Grab It While You Can!

Last year, Rockstar released the Definitive Edition of its most popular old-school GTA titles, and if you hurry up right now, you can grab the GTA 3 Definitive Edition at no cost. Yes, GTA 3: The Definitive Edition is available for free on the iOS App Store right now.

Just hop over to the Apple App Store, search for GTA 3, and tap on the Get button. The game will be yours to keep. Typically, this game is available for $19.99. But due to unknown reasons, whether it is a bug or an intentional giveaway, the game is available for free right now.

This option is only available for GTA 3. Other Definitive Edition titles like Vice City and San Andreas still show a payment option before letting you download the game. In case you didn’t know, the Definitive Edition brings more polished and up-to-date graphics to these old titles.

So, if you want to wreak some havoc on the streets of Liberity City while you are getting bored or want to relive the nostalgia of the good old days, then be sure to grab this opportunity.