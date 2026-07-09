Control Resonant Director Cites Sekiro as Inspiration and Reveals Runtime Details

With the release of Control Resonant approaching, Remedy Entertainment director Mikael Kasurinen has given players new insights into the highly anticipated sequel. In a new interview, Kasurinen revealed that the game will boast a longer runtime than the original 2019 Control and will take inspiration from titles like Sekiro for its gameplay.

Control Resonant Will Feature Fast-Paced Combat Inspired by Doom and Sekiro, Director Reveals

During a rapid-fire interview with MinnMax, the Control Resonant director explained how the game aims to surpass the original title in both scale and content. Resonant has already revealed itself to be quite a departure from the original Control, taking players from the Oldest House to a warped version of Manhattan.

Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment

This has also brought a shift from a third-person shooter to a melee-focused RPG. However, Kasurinen revealed that Remedy had certain titles in mind while approaching the gameplay for Control Resonant. This includes titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Doom (2016). He explained how the fast-paced gameplay design of Doom heavily influenced the level design in the Control sequel.

We also got details about Dylan Faden and his board in Control Resonant, which is called the “Aberrant.” The interview confirmed that players will be able to collect certain resources and unlock different forms for the weapon, including the signature giant hammer or a massive whip. Kasurinen also highlighted how the game is a through-and-through RPG, which opens the door wide open for players to try out broken builds. The endgame content in Resonant is also said to look “unrecognizable from what we’ve seen so far.”

Apart from this, Kasurinen also emphasized how Control Resonant has been designed to stand on its own. Despite taking place in the same universe and exploring the first game’s consequences, players don’t need to finish Control, the Control AWE DLC, or Alan Wake 2 to get hooked on Dylan Faden’s journey.

Control Resonant is set to launch on September 24, 2026, on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Additionally, for players who want to jump into the game early, Remedy has made Early Access for Control Resonant exclusive to pre-orders on the PS5.

Are you excited about the Sekiro influences in the upcoming Control Resonant? Have you pre-ordered a copy yet? Tell us in the comments below!