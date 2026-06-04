Control Resonant Makes Early Access Exclusive to PS5, Leaves PC and Xbox Users in the Dust

Ahead of the arrival of the highly anticipated Control Resonant, the developers, Remedy Entertainment, have stirred up some controversy and backlash in the gaming community. This comes after the developers confirmed that the 48-hour early access window will only be available to PlayStation 5 players, making PC and Xbox players feel left out.

Control Resonant Early Access Has PC and Xbox Players Up in Arms

Control Resonant is currently slated for release on September 24, 2026, on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. However, the early access pre-order bonus for the game, which allows players to play 48 hours early, has not been offered for either PC or Xbox Series X/S versions. This exclusive early access was further confirmed by Remedy’s communications director, Thomas Puha.

Image Credit: X / Thomas Puha

This has, understandably, caused outrage among players. This stems not just from the exclusivity of Control Resonant early access but also the price disparity it creates. The Digital Deluxe Edition for Control Resonant pre-order, which makes the early access available, is being offered at the same price on both Xbox and PS5 in the US. However, in the UK, the Xbox version actually costs more than the PlayStation version, despite Xbox players having no early access benefits.

However, the Xbox version comes with the added benefit of Play Anywhere. This means that players who purchase Control Resonant on Xbox will also get a free PC copy of the title at no extra charge. This feature makes the Standard Edition of the game a better option for Xbox players. However, the lack of early access still undoubtedly stings.

The trend of paying more for a game to jump into a game a couple of days early is already widely seen as a disappointing practice for many. For example, Forza Horizon 6 recently charged a whopping $120 for players to experience the game early. Now, with Remedy charging $69.99 for the Control Resonant Digital Deluxe Edition, it has amplified an already frustrating tactic used by many developers.

In the replies to Thomas Puha’s confirmation, players expressed their frustration with the move. One fan questioned the move, stating, “How are you going to charge the same price for other platforms but only allow early access to 1 platform?” Another player echoed this sentiment, questioning, “So why is the deluxe edition the same price on other platforms?” Meanwhile, a player expressed their frustration, stating, “You’ve lost a sale because of this, and I assume I won’t be the only one.”

While the news of Control Resonant’s early access is good for PlayStation users, it does make Xbox and PC players feel left out, despite paying the same price for the pre-orders. What are your thoughts on Remedy’s move with the early access? Tell us in the comments below!