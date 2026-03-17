Sekiro: No Defeat Anime Trailer Released; Director Promises Faithful Adaptation

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an award-winning video game that is extremely popular among those who are into action games. Since the anime adaptation was announced at Gamescom 2025, fans have been thrilled. With excitement, the intriguing reveal also made fans worry about what if it couldn’t live up to the expectations. So, when these concerns reached the director Kenichi Katsuna, he stepped forward to assure faithful adaptation in a recent interview.

Crunchyroll’s Sekiro Anime Gets a Trailer, and It Looks Stunning

Announced back in 2025, the Sekiro anime has received a new trailer, and it certainly looks promising. Well, as it is a project very close to the hearts of action game fanatics, social media has been bombarded with their comments.

There are fans who want to know if the game and anime characters would be the same. Then there are a few who are extremely relieved after seeing that the Japanese voice actors who lent their voices to the game characters are reprising their roles in the anime. If you scroll down social media today, you will come across a plethora of such comments.

Produced by Qzil.la, the anime features a 2d hand-drawn style, as the creators wanted to deliver an artistic experience to the global fandom. Now that a brand-new trailer has arrived, it’s fair to say that proceeding with this style was indeed the right decision, as everything feels authentic in the video.

Director Explains How FromSoftware’s Sekiro Is Becoming An Anime

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’s screen adaptation is coming to Crunchyroll in 2026. The screen adaptation is titled Sekiro: No Defeat, and as of now, we don’t have an exact release date. The video game from FromSoftware has amassed a massive fanbase over the years, so it’s evident that everyone is excited about how it turns out as an anime. However, fans are also a bit nervous because this is the first time a FromSoftware property has been adapted into an anime.

Speaking with Variety, Katsuna has revealed that the entire anime team has worked closely with FromSoftware to ensure nothing goes wrong. Well, the director also says that when making an anime out of a video game, a few elements can be kept as they are, but it is really challenging to adapt every single element of the source material.

“Take as many elements from the underlying work of the game as possible,” and “it doesn’t deviate too far from what the fans would expect,” but that using “every single element would be impossible and very difficult.”

Katsuna also says that they have paid a lot of respect to the game by not straying too far from it, but they have also exercised creative liberty in making Sekiro: No Defeat.

“With the game, of course, you’re playing in the character, or the player’s, POV, so you have one point of view and that wouldn’t really work for an anime, so we tried to adapt it as much as possible as an audio-visual type of medium.”

“There’s a lot of respect paid to the original game, but there were some liberties taken in the sense of point of view and joining the imagery together, as opposed to being placed into the world in the first person.”

Katsuna also told Variety that they have paid attention to every detail coming from the original creator to see if the world that has already been established can be sustained in the anime. In addition, the director revealed that FromSoftware has also taken suggestions from the anime team, as this is the first time any of their IPs is getting a screen makeover.

Sekiro: No Defeat doesn’t have a release date yet, but let’s not lose patience, as the trailer has already hinted at the good things coming our way. So, if you are a curious fan, don’t miss out on checking on us frequently, as we will update you whenever a release date or any announcement around the anime arrives.