OpenAI Launches GPT-5, Makes It Free for All ChatGPT Users

Image Credit: OpenAI
In Short
  • GPT-5 is finally official and OpenAI is rolling out its most advanced AI model to all ChatGPT users for free, starting today.
  • Free users can access the GPT-5 model with limited usage; ChatGPT Plus users get GPT-5 with higher limits; and ChatGPT Pro, and Team users can access GPT-5 Pro.
  • GPT-5 delivers strong performance across coding, math, visual perception, writing, health, and more. It also dramatically reduces hallucinations.

The wait is over! After over two years of waiting, GPT-5 is finally official. OpenAI has launched the GPT-5 AI model, the successor to GPT-4/4o, and it’s already rolling out to all ChatGPT users. GPT-5 is a hybrid reasoning model, meaning it can generate both quick answers and reason over complex queries.

OpenAI says GPT-5 delivers “state-of-the-art performance across coding, math, writing, health, visual perception, and more.” GPT-5 is more like a unified AI system rather than a standalone AI model. The company notes that GPT-5 is the strongest coding model to date. It can debug larger repositories and create beautiful front-end generations.

On top of that, GPT-5 is OpenAI’s most capable AI model for writing that can generate “compelling, resonant writing with literary depth and rhythm.” Health is another domain where GPT-5 excels. In health-related questions, GPT-5 scores significantly higher than any previous model.

  • GPT-5 swe-bench verified benchmark performance
    Image Credit: OpenAI
  • gpt-5 on HLE benchmark
    Image Credit: OpenAI
  • gpt-5 on GPQA diamond
    Image Credit: OpenAI
  • gpt-5 hallucination rate
    Image Credit: OpenAI

Now coming to benchmarks, in SWE-bench Verified which evaluates software engineering tasks, GPT-5 achieved 74.9% accuracy with thinking. In Aider Polyglot (code editing benchmark), GPT-5 scored 88% with thinking (pass@2).

Next, in the challenging Humanity’s Last Exam test, GPT-5 Pro scored a whopping 42% with tools access. And in the GPQA Diamond benchmark (PhD-level science questions), GPT-5 pro scored 89.4% with tools.

In the Tau2-bench agentic benchmark, GPT-5 achieved 96.7% in telecom, 81.1% in retail, and 62.6% in airline. In the MMMU benchmark which tests visual problem-solving, GPT-5 got 84.2% with thinking. What is interesting about GPT-5 is that it hallucinates much less than previous OpenAI models. Its hallucination rate is 0.7% in LongFace-Concepts, compared to o3’s 4.5%.

GPT-5 Availability in ChatGPT

GPT-5 is rolling out to free ChatGPT users, starting today, with a limited volume of queries. If free users reach their usage limit, they can still use the smaller GPT-5 mini model. Note that the full reasoning capability of GPT-5 will be slowly rolled out to free users.

In addition, GPT-5 is the new default model on ChatGPT for all users. It’s replacing GPT‑4o, OpenAI o3, OpenAI o4-mini, GPT‑4.1, and GPT‑4.5 for all signed-in users.

As for ChatGPT Plus users ($20 per month), they get access to the GPT-5 model with reasoning capability, and with much higher limits. ChatGPT Pro users who pay $200 per month and Team users will have access to the GPT-5 Pro model. It uses more compute and thinking time to solve challenging problems. OpenAI says Enterprise and Edu users will get access to GPT-5 in one week.

On the API side for developers, GPT-5 offers a context window of 400K tokens and can output up to 128K tokens. GPT-5’s knowledge cutoff is October 01, 2024. Finally, GPT-5’s API pricing is $1.25/$10 for input/output per 1 million tokens.

