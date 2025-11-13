ChatGPT 5.1 is Here with a Warmer, More Conversational Tone

OpenAI is rolling out a new GPT-5.1 AI model on ChatGPT which is more conversational, reliable, and smarter. It has two new models including GPT-5.1 Instant and GPT-5.1 Thinking. Both AI models are rolling out today to paid ChatGPT users first (Pro, Plus, Go, Business). Free and logged-out users will also get access to GPT-5.1.

What’s New in ChatGPT 5.1?

The ChatGPT-5.1 Instant model should feel warmer in conversations and it has gotten better at following instructions. If you loved talking to GPT-4o, you will get a similar vibe with GPT-5.1 Instant. It sounds less robotic and more empathetic and playful. Earlier, OpenAI had promised that it will improve ChatGPT’s cold personality after pushback from GPT-4o users.

ChatGPT-5.1 Thinking, on the other hand, is an advanced reasoning model that is faster on simpler tasks and consumes more time on harder problems. It adapts its thinking time based on the complexity of the query. It’s also more clearer and responses have less jargon.

Note that, GPT-5.1 Auto will still route each query to one of the two models, best suited for your question. By the way, OpenAI also says that GPT-5 Pro will be upgraded to GPT-5.1 Pro soon. If you want to use the older GPT-5 (Instant and Thinking) models, you can find them under legacy models, but it’s only for paid subscribers, and accessible for three months.

Image Credit: OpenAI

Apart from that, you will now be able to customize ChatGPT’s tone and style with personality presets. You can choose a personality among them: Default, Professional, Friendly (formerly Listener), Efficient (formerly Robot), Candid, Quirky, Nerdy, and Cynical.

You can also add custom instructions on ChatGPT as it’s now better at following your personal preferences. All these features are coming to both free and paid users.