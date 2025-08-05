Character.AI Adds a Social Feed for AI-Generated Content to Its App

Popular AI chatbot service, Character.AI, is now adding a social feed to its mobile app, allowing users to share videos, images, or let others interact with their AI-generated avatars. The new feed offers a more social experience on the app, where users can share custom chatbots with others, or images and videos of their interactions with the AI itself.

Character.AI announced this new addition on Monday. Users can also use Character.AI’s generative video model called AvatarFX to create videos from text prompts or images and share them on the feed.

Image Credit: Character.AI

Character.AI’s CEO, Karandeep Singh, explained the new social feed, “With our new Feed, the boundary between creator and consumer is disappearing. You can come to Feed for a lean-back experience and watch content from our amazing creators – but you can also take the story forward or create a new epic adventure.”

It is worth noting that the social feed feature already showed up on Character.AI’s website back in June. And it isn’t the only app to adopt something like this, since the Meta AI app also has a social feed where users can check in on others’ interactions, creations, and other AI-generated results.

So it seems like this trend of turning AI into a more social experience than a personal one will continue to grow. It will be interesting to see which AI app adopts it next, but what do you think about Character.AI’s social feed? Let us know in the comments below.