Chainsaw Man Season 2 Assassins Arc Officially Announced With a New Teaser at Jump Festa 2026

The Chainsaw Man anime made a strong debut in 2022, an era where modern Shonen were getting darker than ever. After a successful start, the excitement for a second season was skyrocketing, but it didn’t enter production until now. Instead of a second season, MAPPA adapted the fan-favorite Bomb Girl arc as a movie, and the result? It is the best anime movie adaptation of 2025. Now that brings us back to the question of whether Chainsaw Man Season 2 is on the cards or not? Luckily, MAPPA Studios has cleared the doubts of millions of CSM fans today at the Jump Festa 2026 event.

Thankfully, MAPPA Studios has officially announced that Chainsaw Man has been renewed for a second season. It is titled Chainsaw Man: Assassins Arc and has entered production right now. A new key visual and a teaser featuring new assassin characters targeting Denji’s heart in the upcoming season have been revealed today.

Currently, MAPPA Studios hasn’t shared a release window at the Jump Festa event. Since the CSM: Reze arc movie (review) just came out, the wait for Chainsaw Man Season 2 will be a bit longer than expected. So, we can hopefully expect Chainsaw Man: Assassins Arc to premiere in 2027.

If you thought Bomb Girl was the best Chainsaw Man arc, there are many more great arcs, such as the International Assassin arc, Gun Devil arc, and the Control Devil arc, awaiting us in CSM season 2. So, let’s patiently wait and give MAPPA all the time they need to deliver a phenomenal adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga.

In the meantime, how many arcs do you think MAPPA can fit into the second season of CSM? Let us know in the comments below.