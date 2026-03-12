Chainsaw Man’s Latest Chapter Breaks the Fandom With One Brutal Twist

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man is possibly one of the best and most popular shonen manga series right now. That is why, fans are taken aback by the sudden confirmation that the manga series is ending after giving us one more chapter. Of course, we have to bid farewell to our favorite series at one point, so there’s no surprise there. However, what actually surprised the fandom was the abrupt fate of a fan-favorite character in the supposed pen-ultimate chapter.

Spoiler Alert:

This post contains spoilers for Chainsaw Man Chapters 230 and 231, so read at your own discretion.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 231 Kills Pochita, but Not How You’d Imagine

In the last few chapters of Chainsaw Man, we see that the entire world is overwhelmed by the devils. That’s all because of the conflict with the Horsemen. People are dying and getting eaten off in every corner of the world; however, Denji isn’t ready to give up just yet. Our boy decides to take on the fight head-on, but that’s where Chapter 230 ends. So, it’s obvious that fans think that they’ll see yet another fierce fight in Chapter 231, but no, Fujimoto decided to take a different direction. Shockingly, both Denji and Pochita get eaten by a devil, and, worst of all, it all happens off-screen.

Image Credit: MAPPA (YouTube/MAPPA Channel)

After becoming a devil’s snack, Denji and Pochita arrive in some sort of hell where all dead devils go. There, Pochita tells Denji that the boy was happier when he wasn’t Chainsaw Man. In fact, becoming a Chainsaw Man has only brought misery to the boy. So, Pochita rips out his heart and eats it. Why? It’s simple, Pochita wants to erase Chainsaw Devil from existence, so Denji can start over. In the end, we see Denji screaming Pochita’s name while the Chainsaw Devil sacrifices itself.

In the final page, we see Denji’s cabin, where this whole story started off in the first place. It suggests that Pochita’s sacrifice will somehow reverse time, giving Denji a chance to start over. In short, you could say that Chapter 231 of Chainsaw Man has every flavour to infuriate fans.

Image Credits: X (Via @EyayRay)

Some fans are gushing over how Fujimoto pulled the rug from under their feet. However, a large portion of the fandom is just angry that the series is ending this way. The ending doesn’t feature anything on the Deth Devil or the prophecy. In fact, Part 2 of CSM leaves Reze out of the picture from start to finish. So, fans think that if Chainsaw Man ends now, it will be an incomplete story.

All being said, we still have one more chapter of Chainsaw Man, which is scheduled to release on March 24. Also, while every hint indicates that this is the end of the series, there’s a chance that only Part 2 of Chainsaw Man is coming to an end. If that’s the case and Fujimoto plans on writing a Part 3, CSM fans might actually get an ending that they want.