Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Takes the Legendary Franchise to the Stylised Locales of Paris

Castlevania is easily one of the most well-known and influential gaming franchises of all time, with the series level design philosophy providing a template for many to follow. Players have been pining to see this franchise return, and now, Konami has answered these calls with the reveal of Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse.

The title was revealed as a celebration for the franchise’s 40th anniversary at the PlayStation State of Play, and is being developed by Evil Empire and Motion Twin, studios behind titles like Dead Cells and the Rogue Prince of Persia.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Brings the Franchise Back into the Spotlight

Image Credit: Konami Entertainment

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse features a 2D action layout similar to previous games in the series, alongside a non-linear level design that encourages exploration (and knowing what enemies are too hard to take on). You get to play as Belmont’s Curse is set in Paris and takes place 23 years after Castlevania: Dracula’s Curse.

You get to play as Trevor Belmont’s successor, armed with the Vampire Killer whip, which will not only act as a weapon but also help in navigating the streets of Paris and taking down monstrous enemies in a Dead Cells-inspired combat system. Additionally, the character will also wield other weapons, including a Sword as seen in the original gameplay reveal. The game is currently slated for release in 2026 on PS5 and will likely be one of the 2D gaming highlights of 2026.

