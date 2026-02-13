John Wick AAA Game Announced as Keanu Reeves Returns as Baba Yaga

Announced during the February PlayStation State of Play showcase, the John Wick universe is finally being adapted into a video game named, you guessed it, John Wick. Developed by Saber Interactive in collaboration with Lionsgate, the title has been described as a ‘AAA game’ that’s all set to continue the expansive and rich lore of the franchise.

John Wick Brings the Franchise’s Gun-Fu Action to PS5

The trailer for John Wick (the game?) was packed with the brutally stylish gun-fu action the movies are known for. We saw the assassin (portrayed and voiced by Keanu Reeves) execute his enemies in devastating fashion, making use of objects such as pans and pens. Adding to the authenticity was the self-serious tone of the assassin universe, including narration from the eloquent tailor seen in John Wick 2.

Image Credit: Saber

The game’s story is being penned by Lionsgate as well as franchise director Chad Stahelski. It is an original gameplay narrative that addresses a significant time in John Wick’s life, featuring well-known and iconic characters, as well as compelling new characters specifically created for this production.

Signature elements from the franchise, such as the unique use of camerawork, the notable bold and cinematic environments, and of course, the extremely distinctive gun-fu action and intense driving experience, will all be present in the game. The devs are aiming to create something that blurs the line between movies and video games. Of course, an integral part of this is a distinct combat system built from the ground up to keep things as authentic as possible.

No release date or window for this one yet.