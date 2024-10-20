Casio’s AI-Powered Robot Pet Wants to Be Your New Best Friend

Remember Tamagotchi, the handheld digital pet that took the world by storm in the early 2000s? If you’re as old as me, you will probably relate to it. If you can’t, well, you’re in for quite the ride. Casio has now launched a modern take on the Tamagotchi, its AI-powered robot pet called Moflin, and it costs 59,400 yen (roughly $400).

This is not the first we are hearing of this furry little robot dog though. This owl-crossed-with-a-hamster AI pet appeared for the first time at CES 2021, courtesy of a partnership between Casio and Vanguard Industries. Fast forward to now, and it’s finally up for pre-orders in Japan.

As per the description on Casio’s website, “Moflin is a buddy who has a heart like a living creature and gives energy to the heart. It is an AI pet (communication robot) that grows emotions by interacting with people.”

Image Courtesy: Casio

Simply put, the AI model powering the robot learns the user’s behaviors and environment to reciprocate better to every action. It does so with the help of movements and sounds, alongside an app called MofLife that displays its mood. However, the app is not available yet and is scheduled to be released on November 7, right when Moflin will start shipping. Oh, it apparently likes to cuddle as well, a lot.

So, on the first day, Casio Moflin’s emotions will start kicking in, from the looks of it. At around the 25-day mark, Casio states that these very emotions become richer as the AI pet starts getting more used to the user. Finally, post 50 days, the AI pet reaches maturity, displaying the extremes of each emotion well. While the movements and sounds may not help much to display Moflin’s mood, the app will detail it all.

Moreover, Moflin is also supposed to identify your voice as you interact more with it. So, it will instantly react to your voice as compared to those voices that don’t interact with it as much.

However, as with all things electronic, the adorable Casio Moflin also has a battery life. On a single charge, the fluffy robot can last you around 5 hours. Then, all you have to do is place your pet on its charging bed for around 3.5 hours, and it will go right back to being your emotional support animal.

While the very concept of an AI pet, especially one that’s this adorable, is wonderful and everything, I don’t know how to feel about it. A busy part of me simply wants to take it home for I won’t feel as bad about having to leave it to go to work. Meanwhile, the other part of me still can’t fathom the fact that I’m having to rely on a robot for emotional support. It’s a rather strange world we live in.

I’ll only be able to say more if and when I test it out. For now, the AI companion is limited to Japan, and I’m hoping it reaches our corner of the world too. What about you? What do you think of Casio Moflin? Cry your heart out in the comments down below!