Casio CRW-001-1JR Is a Smart Ring That Is Also a Cute Functional Watch

Casio officially completed 50 years as a watchmaker this year and came up with a small surprise to celebrate the day. The legendary watchmaker has announced the Casio CRW-001-1JR, which is a watch that doubles down as a ring. Or wait, is it the other way around? I honestly can’t tell, but it’s cuteness overload in every aspect.

If you ask me, the Casio CRW-001-1JR looks like one of those vintage Casio G-Shock watches like probably this one right here, if it were shot by Ant-Man’s shrink gun. This little ring right here can show you the time of two different locations. Also, it displays the hours, minutes, seconds as well as dates. So, all you have to do is actually squint and see it.

Image Credit: Casio

In addition, you can also set alarms for different time zones, and make use of a mini stopwatch. Yep, there are three buttons to make all that happen.

The Casio CRW-001-1JR features a 7-segment display LCD, which is again what those regular-sized Casio watches feature. You are limited to a single size number 22 though, which is roughly U.S. size 10.5. However, Casio does state that they include “spacers for adjustment.”

However, don’t be fooled by the form factor for it weighs a ridiculous 16 grams as it is manufactured as a single piece using a metal injection molding process. The Casio CRW-001-1JR is made out of stainless steel and is waterproof. Classic Casio, going all out.

For your reference, the Oura Ring 4 weighs a maximum of around 5.2 grams, while the Galaxy Ring maxes out at 3 grams. Combine those two, and it’s still less than half the weight of the Casio CRW-001-1JR. I guess they just downsized the watch “to about 1/10 of the general watch module.”

To make your eyes water, there’s also that vintage LED lighting that is reminiscent of the good old. The only problem is, the rest of the world is not as lucky as Japan, for it’s limited to that region for now. Going for 19,800 Yen (roughly $129), it’s quite the adorable addition to your collection.

Honestly, after having tested wearable devices such as Apple Vision Pro, and RayBan Meta, I would love to give something simple and cute this like. With that said, what do you think about the Casio CRW-001-1JR? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments below!