Call of Duty Black Ops 7 and Fallout Collab Leaked for Season 1

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 goes live this Friday (or later tonight for players who’ve abruptly moved to New Zealand), and dataminers have already started spoiling all the surprises that Activision has in store. The leaks began with in-game clips of all Prestige cosmetics and camos, which include many callbacks to Black Ops 2. And now, rumors surrounding an upcoming collaboration with another Microsoft IP, Fallout, are doing the rounds online.

The post-apocalyptic franchise needs no introduction – having spawned iconic RPGs, redefined open-world sandboxes, and produced a hit TV Show. With Season 2 of said TV Show coming in December, a reliable leaker has suggested that Black Ops 7 Season 1 will host a crossover with Fallout.

Fallout Crossover Reportedly Coming to Black Ops 7 Season 1

The reliable source in question is none other than serial leaker ‘TheGhostofHope‘ on X. In a recent post, the insider stated that a Fallout x Black Ops 7 crossover is coming “sometime in Season 1,” but stopped short of revealing any other details. Based on the traditional release cadence for seasonal updates, BO7 Season 1 will likely arrive in early December. And with Amazon Prime’s Fallout Season 2 set to premiere on December 17, the crossover will likely promote the show.

Image Credit: X/@TheGhostofHope

As for its contents, it’s worth noting that Call of Duty and Fallout already have a collaboration under their belts, which came during the Modern Warfare III cycle and saw Price and company get fitted Vault Dweller suits. A limited-time event also ran alongside the cosmetic bundle, featuring limited-time challenges that could be completed to earn XP and Fallout-themed goodies.

The upcoming Black Ops 7 crossover will likely follow the same pattern, albeit with a different set of cosmetics. Could we finally see the Power Armor make it into Call of Duty? Only time will tell.

So, what do you make of the upcoming collab? Do you think a Fallout crossover is too cartoony for CoD? Be sure to let us know in the comments.