Borderlands 4 Release Date Moved Up, Making Way for GTA 6

Borderlands 4 gameplay trailer in-game
Image Credit: 2K
In Short
  • Borderlands 4 release moved up from September 23 to September 12, 2025.
  • 2K officially confirmed the new date today, along with a State of Play announced for April 30.
  • The shift may be to make room for GTA 6’s expected launch later in 2025.

In a surprise move, 2K has confirmed that Borderlands 4 will now release earlier than expected, targeting the second week of September. Originally set to be launched 11 days later, the updated Borderlands 4 release date puts more room for Rockstar’s much-anticipated GTA 6 release.

The news, confirmed through the official Borderlands account on X, has fans buzzing — not just because they’ll get their hands on Borderlands 4 sooner, but because it might hint at GTA 6 sticking to its planned 2025 release.

Borderlands 4 Early Release Makes GTA 6 2025 Release More Obvious

With Take-Two publishing both titles, many assumed they’d stagger them to avoid competition. But with Borderlands 4 moving up, it could mean the company is confident GTA 6 won’t be delayed — and that both games can thrive in the same year. It’s a bold move, especially considering how much hype surrounds Rockstar’s next big project.

Also Read: Borderlands 4 Gameplay Trailer Revealed First Look At Crazy Guns and Explosions

Borderlands 4’s release date was officially announced for September 23, 2025. With the game now coming early, there is less doubt about Take-Two’s commitment to all other games. Do not forget, we are also getting the Mafia Old Country this Summer from the same publishers.

A State of Play for Borderlands 4 is also planned for April 30. If I am being honest, Borderlands 4 might act as a financial warm-up before GTA 6 drops later in the year. Meanwhile, this new Borderlands timeline could signal that the final stages of Rockstar’s GTA 6 development are on track.

While nothing is confirmed yet about the GTA 6 release date, the early arrival of Borderlands 4 gives fans a little more hope that 2025 will indeed be the year for both blockbuster launches. Could this be Take-Two’s way of telling us everything’s going according to plan? Let’s hope so.

For now, Borderlands 4 is releasing early on September 12, 2025, leaving more room for GTA 6. What are your thoughts about this move from Take-Two? Do tell us in the comments.

