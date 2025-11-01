Bluesky is Testing a Dislike Button and Smarter Replies to Tackle Toxic Comments

Bluesky is testing some new features, starting with revamped replies, which will show comments from your friends and close followers at the top, while negative and spammy replies will appear below. Bluesky is also testing a dislike button in beta to improve reply ranking.

Bluesky shared an update on what changes it is bringing to the platform. Starting with social neighbourhood, which will show more relevant content from people you interact with or would like to know more about. It will also show their replies to your posts at the top.

Bluesky will also start flagging toxic and off-topic posts or comments, ranking them down in search results, reply threads, and notifications to reduce their visibility. The reply button is also getting a minor change; it will open the comment thread instead of opening the reply composer on top posts.

How the Dislike Button Will Work on Bluesky?

Finally, the app is testing a dislike button in the beta version. According to Bluesky, “Dislikes help the system understand what kinds of posts you’d prefer to see less of. They may also lightly inform reply ranking, reducing the visibility of low-quality replies.” Disliked content will only affect your feed, and what the algorithm shows you only instead of affecting global rankings.

These upcoming changes were announced, along with the news that Bluesky has reached 40 million users. This is still quite far behind X’s daily active users, which is close to 300 million. Even Meta’s Threads reported 150 million active users in its third-quarter earnings call. Still, for a platform that has been around for just a year, it is a commendable achievement.