Blaupunkt Introduces New 200W SBWL10 Soundbar in India

German audio brand Blaupunkt has launched yet another soundbar called the SBWL10 in India. This new soundbar is a sub-Rs 10,000 option that provides a sound output of 200W and supports Dolby Audio, among other things. Check out the details.

Blaupunkt SBWL10: Specs and Features

The Blaupunkt SBWL10 soundbar comes with an 8-inch wireless subwoofer, which has a bottom-firing design with a rear bass port for deeper bass. The subwoofer ensures a balanced audio output while listening to songs or watching content on TV.

The 2.1-channel soundbar provides a sound output of 200W and supports surround sound for an immersive audio experience. It sports a sleek and premium design, which can easily match the aesthetics of any house.

On the connectivity part, there’s support for HDMI, Arc, Optical, Coaxial, Aux-in, Bluetooth, and USB. It comes with a remote control for functions like volume adjustments, EQ setting changes, and treble/bass tweaks.

And then, there are multiple sound modes such as Music, Movie, and News, which sense the sound signal and deliver an optimized sound output based on the content being watched. As mentioned earlier, it supports Dolby Audio.

To recall, Blaupunkt recently launched the SBWL100 soundbar in the same range with Dolby Audio support and provides an enhanced audio output of 220W. It also comes with a wireless subwoofer and supports 360-degree Cinema Surround Sound. There are four sound modes to try, various connectivity options, and an adjustable remote control. The soundbar is priced Rs 11,999.

Price and Availability

The Blaupunkt SBWL10 is priced at Rs 8,999 and can be bought via Amazon. It is available in black. So, are you interested in the latest budget soundbar option with a wireless subwoofer? Don’t forget to share your thoughts on this in the comments section below.

Buy Blaupunkt SBWL10 Soundbar via Amazon