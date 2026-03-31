Arc Raiders Flashpoint Update Patch Notes for 1.22.0: New ARC Enemy, Weapons, and More

Following the Headwinds and Shrouded Sky update in the first two months of 2026, raiders have been gearing up for the Arc Raiders Flashpoint update arriving at the end of March. This update may seem quite minor, but based on the roadmap, it brings in plenty of new additions to Arc Raiders. So, here are the full patch notes 1.22.0 for the Arc Raiders Flashpoint update, which gives you a lowdown on everything new that has arrived and new changes.

The latest Arc Raiders Flashpoint update went live on March 31, 2026, at 2:10 AM PT/5:10 AM ET. The new update adds a new arc enemy, weapons, items, and more. The update has been deployed in the game instantly, so just update the game and you can jump right back in.

Here’s everything new that has arrived in the game as mentioned in the Arc Raiders Flashpoint update patch notes 1.22.0:

New ARC Enemy: Vaporizer

Image Credit: Embark Studios (via ARC Raiders Official Website)

Raiders are already having a big trouble dealing with the recently added ARC enemies, Comet and Firefly. Now, Embark has introduced yet another arc threat called Vaporizer in the Arc Raiders Flashpoint update.

Vaporizer is confirmed to be a flying ARC threat that unleashes powerful laser beams against raiders. Moreover, the ARC enemy is described to have unpredictable attack patterns. So, raiders are bound to have a tough time when they run into a Vaporizer.

New Weapons and Items

Image Credit: Embark Studios (via ARC Raiders Official Website)

After a long time, devs have added two new weapons in Arc Raiders: the Canto and Dolabra. Canto is revealed to be a rare submachine gun utilizing medium ammo. This weapon is expected to shine against ARC threats and enemies in close-quarters combat.

As for Dolabra, it is confirmed to be the game’s first energy shotgun. It runs on energy clips like an Aphelion or Equalizer and is also a legendary weapon in the game. So, gear up to destroy the ARC armors in close range with the all-new Dolabra energy shotgun. Let’s see if both new weapons can make it to the top in the Arc Raiders Weapons Tier List.

Additionally, Surge Coil, a new item, has also been added to the game. It is a rare deployable device you can use to electrify anyone stepping into the zone, akin to a Jolt Mine. Instead of stunning, the enemies will be completely shocked. So, raiders look forward to peacefully looting after setting up Surge Coils.

New Map Condition: ARC Operation – Close Scrutiny

Image Credit: Embark Studios (via ARC Raiders Official Website)

A new major map condition is here in the Arc Raiders Flashpoint update. It is called the ARC Operation: Close Scrutiny, and the devs say that this one is not for the faint of heart. An unusually large probe has landed, but the ARC Patrols heavily guard the probe. Celeste has named the new probe Assessor.

In this new map condition, ARC Operation: Close Scrutiny, loot is very scarce. So, if you are wondering why every raider should check this out, the new probe protected by ARCs is teased to contain lucrative rewards. So, as the devs advise, prepare your best gear and drop into this new map condition.

It will be a scarier ride than the Hurricane map condition, but you can survive and reap great rewards. There is one more new map condition, but it will be minor; more on that below.

New Project: High-Gain Antenna

Image Credit: Embark Studios (via ARC Raiders Official Website)

Celeste and Shani need the help of all the raiders, as new sightings of UFO-esque objects are reported in the Hurricane map condition. Therefore, follow Celeste and Shani’s requests to collect significant resources in Arc Raiders Flashpoint Update. By doing so, they can build a High-Gain Antenna to start tracking the mysterious shapes in the sky. As usual, you will receive rewards upon completing the new project.

Scrappy: Feeding Boost

Image Credit: Embark Studios (via ARC Raiders Official Website)

The new Arc Raiders Flashpoint update introduces a new feature where you can feed certain items, like Lemons and Apricots, to Scrappy. This kind act increases the loot collected by the rooster. This is completely different from upgrading Scrappy, as it is also said to drop more valuable items if the players regularly feed him.

Spreading Shredders

Image Credit: Embark Studios (via ARC Raiders Official Website)

As teased by the devs earlier, Shredders are breaking out of Stella Montis. The shredders aren’t just coming to Blue Gate, but also to all the other Arc Raiders maps. However, Shredders are only available during certain map conditions on the Dam Battlegrounds map. So, raiders, keep your eyes peeled for the floating menace across all maps.

Crafting Improvements

Image Credit: Embark Studios (via ARC Raiders Official Website)

The devs are bringing a much-needed change to the crafting system in the Arc Raiders Flashpoint update. While crafting gadgets and utilities in Arc Raiders, you can now recycle, refine, or even buy the required materials, all in a single window. Furthermore, you can quickly acquire missing materials directly from the crafting view. This will save you the trouble of switching to multiple tabs to either recycle or buy from the traders.

New Cosmetics and Bundles

Image Credit: Embark Studios (via ARC Raiders Official Website) Image Credit: Embark Studios (via ARC Raiders Official Website)

Lastly, the Arc Raiders Flashpoint update is also adding new skins to the game. Raiders can purchase the brand-new Wasp Hunter Set to pose like an ARC. Or you can get the Brigade, Vanguard, and Nascosto set if these outfits suit your taste. Unlike the Wasp Hunter set, the other three sets will be released periodically throughout April.

Loot value is increased inside all locked rooms

Players entering topside with their own loadout are highly likely to join fresh servers.

Improvements to the Crafting System.

Option to hide HUD on Consoles.

Many new balance changes have been made in Arc Raiders, and they are as follows:

ARC

Rocketeers receive less damage from crashes and will not be destroyed in an instant when stunned from now on.

The chances of multiple Fireflies spawning together are reduced.

ARC enemies will now more quickly identify players who are very close in front of them.

Items

Recycling Free Augments will be made into 6 plastic and 6 rubber parts.

New extra-spicy functionality for the Firefly Burner.

Maps

Loot value is increased inside all locked rooms (depends on the key rarity)

Loot Spawns from Baron Husks increased.

Raiders with their own loadout are highly likely to join fresh servers.

And here are all the bugs and glitch fixes that have been made in the Arc Raiders Flashpoint update:

Animation

Refined sprint animations when starting movement from idle.

Fixed Comet head jitter.

Fixed an issue where the weapon mesh is misplaced during the automatically triggered animation of re-equipping it after breaching doors.

Fixed an issue where fire damage would trigger bullet hit reactions.

Audio

Improved stability of proximity voice chat.

Indoor wind reaction sounds are removed to avoid confusion with player-generated sounds like looting.

Fixed missing secondary-use audio for the ARC Power Core and restored the use sound when repairing another player’s armor.

Improved positional audio clarity for other players.

You can now hear the opening and closing door sounds from farther away.

Improved directional audio for flying ARC.

Adjusted directional filtering of sounds improves sound clarity coming from behind the player.

Improved long-range hit feedback by including distant variations to bullet impact indicator sounds.

Considerably reduced weapon audio latency (Only applies to systems with at least 16 GB RAM)

Improved responsiveness of continuous-fire weapon audio, reducing delay and desync when releasing the trigger.

Fixed missing tab navigation sounds in the UI when using a gamepad.

ARC

Improved behaviour for Comets who have been stunned.

Improved the ARC target selection to allow switching targets more freely and to “zero in” less on the first target.

Addressed an issue where flying ARCs (especially Fireflies) would spawn inside walls and attack players from outside the walls and floors in Stella Montis.

When grabbed by a Tick, all interactions are now disabled, except the interaction to fight it off.

Customization

Fixed an issue where parts of the Low Bun and Curly Mullet were not animated.

Fixed an issue where beards would disappear with some headgear.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that allowed players to use ziplines or ladders while carrying items. Carryables are now dropped to the ground when grabbing a zipline or ladder.

Fixed an issue where players who joined near the end of the late-join window could have ARC spawn on them immediately.

Added gamepad aim assist to Leaper legs and core.

Fixed an issue where you could take fall damage when attempting to vault on Comets.

Remote Raider Flares can now be disarmed with the Mine Sweeper skill.

Fixed an issue where using LMB/RMB while unarmed could delay or prevent equipping a weapon, tool, or quick-use item.

Fixed an issue where eliminations with Trailblazer or Shrapnel Grenade did not count toward the “Horseshoes and Hand Grenades” achievement.

Fixed an instance where players could go out of bounds in the tutorial.

Dam Battlegrounds

Added more spawn points for Sentinels.

Leapers, Bombardiers, and Bastions area coverage adjusted to improve navigation.

Fixed various clipping, floating objects, and terrain gaps.

Buried City

Fixed multiple spots where players could get stuck.

Added more Sentinel spawn points and made spawns more consistent.

Opened up navigation on some Old Town streets for ARC to move more freely.

Adjusted area coverage for Leapers, Bombardiers, and Bastions to improve navigation and variety.

Increased the variety of Leaper, Bombardier, Bastion, and Rocketeer distribution during the Night Raid map condition.

Blue Gate

Added more Sentinel spawn points.

Adjusted area coverage for certain big enemies to improve navigation.

Reduced the number of Comets during the Hurricane map condition.

Locked Gate: Some side entrances now unlock with the main gate, Security Codes now come from Code Printers instead of containers. Security Codes expire upon extraction.



Spaceport

Resolved several instances of floating objects and clipping.

Added more Sentinel spawn points.

Fixed players getting stuck in elevator shafts.

Added more mushroom spawn locations to improve resource availability.

Increased chances for high-tier loot from completing the rooftop activity during the Launch Tower Loot map condition.

Added a delay after the final antenna is activated before the bunker opens during the Hidden Bunker map condition.

Stella Montis

Fixed a missing wall in the Security Lobby.

Fixed an issue where characters did not immediately face ladders when aligning to climb.

Fixed an issue where a sprint could be retriggered and canceled when holding fire and sprinting together.

Improved texture streaming to reduce stalls and make streaming more responsive on lower-spec systems; corrected streaming calculations to respect component scale.

Optimized texture streaming calculations to improve performance and reduce stuttering.

Optimized CPU performance.

Rendering Fixes

Reduced shadow popping.

Reduced popping from vegetation and debris.

Fixed flickering shadows from vegetation.

Upgraded Intel XeSS to SDK version 2.1.1.

Upgraded AMD FSR to SDK version 2.1.0.

Tweaked AMD FSR for improved responsiveness and image clarity.

Quests Fixes

Fixed items being incorrectly consumed during interactions in the “After Rain Comes” quest.

Fixed effect syncing issues in the quest “A Dead End”.

Reworked quest tracking to prevent an issue that could block quest progression in some cases, and to improve visualization. Progress bars now indicate what progress may be lost if you fail to extract.

Stability Fixes

Resolved a crash that could occur in the tutorial.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when loading into a Practice Range session.

UI Fixes

Checking one matchmaking option (Fill Squad or Solo vs. Squad) now disables the other.

Purchase preview dialog now displays a detailed breakdown of bundle contents.

The matchmaking timer is now shown at the bottom of all screens next to the selected destination.

Fixed an issue where stash overflow could be shown incorrectly when detaching mods from the inspect screen.

The store tab now shows a new items marker when the store rotation changes.

Bundle prices will now display the value of the entire bundle.

Fixed inverted gamepad camera zoom on Decks and Store screens.

Fixed missing action text for several throwable items; prompts now display correctly.

Added an option to change HUD visibility mode in Gameplay Options for console (also available via F10 on PC). These HUD options are: Visible, Crosshair and Interactions Only, Crosshair Only, and Hidden.

The inventory screen now shows stash value.

Pinging a Barricade now shows the ping by the crosshair instead of offset.

Emote tiles in character customization now show a wheel icon indicating which slot each emote is equipped in.

Bundle prices now display the value of the entire bundle.

The purchase dialog now displays a detailed content breakdown.

The customization screen now shows a small preview of the bundle.

VFX Changes

Fixed an issue where Sentinel’s laser was shorter than its sight range in some cases.

Fixed ARC damage visual effects sometimes being visible through walls under certain circumstances.

Known Issues

The Firefly may sometimes disappear after going idle and drop an incendiary grenade.

The persistent sound of a destroyed Comet can be heard occasionally.

Shredders float to the ceiling in some rooms of the Hidden Bunker

ARC may spawn inside the geometry on The Dam.

There is an invisible collision under the Turret at a few locations on Buried City and Spaceport.

Flying ARC may sometimes appear stuck in idle.

Helmet visors become transparent after the first extraction.

“Purchase Raider Tokens” page may appear in front of the inbox and profile page when switching between them.

Player animations may appear broken when interrupting a search of the Baron Husk.

Pressing fire with an empty mag triggers a reload, and once the reload is complete, the weapon automatically fires a shot without an additional trigger press.

When equipping quick-use items, clicking too rapidly may prevent them from activating: you need to release and press again for the input to register.

The top stairs in Grandioso apartments are not visible, even though the collision is there.

And that’s everything new added to Arc Raiders in the Flashpoint update. Though the Arc Raiders player count is dwindling at the moment, the amount of content this new update is bringing will attract the raiders back.