Arc Raiders Patch Notes for Update 1.7.0: New Cold Snap Map Condition, Event, Quests and More

Winter update is here in Arc Raiders, and the snow frost bites the entire topside and rust belt. Icy winds tear through Blue Gate’s valleys as blizzards roll over the abandoned spaceport. Above it all, raiders keep fighting, shivering, slipping, and cursing through the cold as Embark released the latest major Arc Raiders update. Here are the Arc Raiders update 1.7.0 patch notes for December 16, 2025, Cold Snap.
Arc Raiders Update 1.7.0 Patch Notes Overview
Before we dive deep into the Arc Raiders patch notes 1.7.0 for the Cold Snap update, let us show you a quick run-through of the key highlights of the major Winter Christmas snow update:
- Cold Snap Map Condition
- Flickering Flames Event
- New Quests and Items
- New Free Raider Deck “Goalie”
- Expedition Departure Window
- Added Skill Tree Reset functionality.
- Added an option to toggle Aim Down Sights.
- Wallet now shows your Cred soft cap.
- Various festive items to get you into the holiday spirit.
- Moved the Aphelion blueprint drop from the Matriarch to Stella Montis.
- Added Raider Tool customization.
- Fixed various collision issues on maps.
- Improved Stella Montis spawn distance checks to address the issue of players spawning too close to each other.
Full Arc Raiders Update 1.7.0 Patch Notes
Now that you know what is in the Arc Raiders update 1.7.0, here are the full Cold Snap patch notes for December 16, 2025, snow Winter update:
Arc Raiders Update Cold Snap Weapons Changes
Bettina
These changes reduce Bettina’s reliance on a secondary weapon and make it more reliable in PVP, while keeping its strong PVE identity intact. Durability has also been brought closer in line with other assault rifles in the Arc Raiders snow Winter update.
- Durability burn rate reduced from ~0.43 percent to ~0.17 percent per shot
- Previously took around 12 full magazines to break
- Now takes roughly 26 magazines, accounting for the larger mag size
- Base magazine size increased from 20 to 22
- Base reload time reduced from 5 seconds to 4.5 seconds
Rattler
The Rattler is not meant to outshine the Stitcher or Kettle at close range, but this small buff helps narrow its early-level PVP time-to-kill while keeping its deliberate, cover-focused playstyle.
- Base magazine size increased from 10 to 12
Arc Raiders Update 1.7.0 ARC Enemies Changes
The December update does not change much for all ARC enemies. However, the Shredder is buffed, and this menace will kill you faster than before. So, beware!
Shredder
- Reduced knockback applied by weapons
- Increased movement speed and turning responsiveness
- Increased head health to prevent unintended behavior when destroyed
- Improved navigation to reduce getting stuck on corners and tight spaces
- Shredder now enters combat faster when damaged or near players
- Increased number of destructible body parts
Arc Raiders Update 1.7.0 Content and Bug Fixes
Achievements
- Achievements are now enabled on the Epic Games Store
Animation
- Fixed sliding or unintended movement when picking up Field Crates with attached Trigger ’Nades
- Fixed momentum storage when combining Snap Hook with ziplines or ladders
- Fixed incorrect running animation after short drops while over-encumbered
- Dodge roll interactions now end correctly
- Interactions no longer twist arms when holding items or deployables
- Added additional animations to character skins and equipment
ARC
General
- Fixed deployables attached to enemies causing launches or out-of-bounds clipping
- Missiles now correctly track targets at different elevations
- Fixed missiles reversing direction after passing a target
Sentinel
- Fixed Sentinel laser not reaching players at long distances
Surveyor
- Disabled vaulting onto ARC Surveyors to prevent unintended launches
- Fixed Bombardier projectiles passing through the Matriarch shield from outside
Audio
- Fixed Gas, Stun, and Impulse Mines missing trigger sounds and light changes
- Increased simultaneous footstep sounds and their priority
- Fixed quiet footsteps on metal stairs when moving slowly
- Improved directional audio for ARC enemies
- Added chat send and receive sounds in the main menu
- Removed the “mom?” line from Speranza cantina ambience
- Tweaked announcement volume in main menu screens
- Numerous small audio fixes and polish
Arc Raiders Update 1.7.0 Map Changes
General
- Fixed reconnect spawn logic that placed players too close together
- Multiple collision, geometry, VFX, and texture fixes across all maps
- Fixed Raider Hatch slope being too steep for downed players
- Security Lockers now spawn dynamically across all maps
- Fixed Raider Caches not spawning during Prospecting Probes
- Fixed loot and Supply Drops spawning inside terrain on The Dam and Blue Gate
- Fixed doors appearing closed for some players when open
- Electromagnetic Storm lightning strikes may now leave behind valuable items
- Increased Great Mullein spawn locations
Dam Battlegrounds
- Moved Matriarch spawn to better suit her combat strengths
Spaceport
- Adjusted locked room protection in Container Storage to avoid affecting nearby players
Blue Gate
- Added Locked Gate map condition
- Adjusted bounds near a ledge to reduce abrupt out-of-bounds stops
- Improved tree LODs to reduce dark visuals at distance
- Fixed loot spawning outside the Locked Room in the Village
- Added props and visual cues to the final camp in A First Foothold
Stella Montis
- Increased item and blueprint spawn rates
- Some breachable containers no longer drop Rubber Ducks when using A Little Extra
- Improved window glass clarity
Arc Raiders Update 1.7.0 Miscellaneous Changes
Stability and Systems
- General crash fixes, including AMD-related crashes
- Added Skill Tree Reset for Coins, costing 2,000 Coins per skill point
- Wallet now displays Cred soft cap of 800
- Dev note: This prevents stockpiling Cred to instantly unlock Raider Decks
- Added Raider Tool customization
- Fixed spawning without gear or customization
- Leaderboards now feature a 3x promotion zone for top five players up to Daredevil I
Tutorial and Progression
- Fixed tutorial door breach canceling and blocking progression
- Fixed door breaching while downed
- Fixed Discord invite issues when accounts were not linked
Arc Raiders Update 1.7.0 Other Gameplay Updates
Skill Tree
- Effortless Roll now reduces stamina cost more effectively
- Calming Stroll now applies while moving in ADS
Movement Changes
- Fixed crouch traversal blocking jumps and climbs
- Fixed ladder detachment over open gaps
- Added slight stamina cost to entering a slide
- Reduced acceleration when dodge rolling from a slide
UI Additions
- Added toggle option for Aim Down Sights
- Added new Cinematic graphics preset for high-end PCs
Codex
- Improved damage tracking accuracy
- Field-crafted items now count toward player stats
- Fixed missing Codex audio
- Added a section to rewatch previously seen videos
Arc Raiders Cold Snap Console Updates
- Updated PlayStation 5 controller button icons
- Fixed Xbox crash when viewing player profiles
Customization
- Character rotation added to customization screen
- Fixed unintended unequip on first item equip
- Added notifications for newly unlocked items
- Fixed purchased equipment not auto-equipping
End of Round
- Reduced frequency of end-of-round surveys
- Added optional Round Feedback button on final screen
Expedition Projects
- Added show or hide tooltip hints
- Added Expeditions Completed stat
- Added resource tracking and reward displays
- Fixed input conflicts when tracking Expedition resources
Inventory
- Fixed gamepad focus issues and tooltip flicker
- Opening inventory during breaches now cancels interaction
- Improved layout to prevent instant tooltip pop-ups
- Fixed weapon slot context menu issues with controllers
In-Game
- Fixed missing climb prompts in Blue Gate
- Fixed missing interaction icons and revived events
- Fixed zipline prompt persistence
- Stabilized quick equip wheel layout
- Improved localization across multiple languages
- Added cancel prompts for throwables
- Improved input hints clarity and persistence
- HUD markers now prioritize closer objects
- Fixed incorrect item icons and spectating hints
- Fixed reconnecting causing broken HUD or camera
Main Menu
- Added Live Events carousel and Quest carousel
- Fixed Weapon Upgrades tab position issues
- Improved navigation from notifications
- Free Raider Deck content now labeled as “Free”
- Improved gamepad navigation across widgets
- Added icons for quest pickups and interactions
- Fixed lingering notifications and soft-locks
- Improved objective clarity and ping information
- Added spare key interactions to several quests
- Fixed squad sharing incorrectly completing objectives
Settings
- Added motion blur intensity slider
- Improved video settings tooltips
- Added Hold or Toggle labels to inputs
- Fixed multiple crashes and input issues
- Improved microphone permission guidance
Store
- Canceling purchases no longer shows errors
- New items now display a “New” indicator
Social
- Fixed Discord presence refresh issues
- Added Party Join icon
- Fixed social context menu persistence
Tooltips
- Fixed ARC stun duration tooltips
- Tooltips now remain visible at all resolutions
- Corrected blueprint reward messaging
Trials
- Bonus conditions now clearly labeled
- Fixed missing Trial rank icons
- Added Trials ranking explanation popup
VOIP
- Added microphone test
- Improved device checks
- Fixed push-to-talk conflicts
- VOIP icons now correctly reflect status
Utility
- Increased loot value in Epic key card rooms
- Expanded blueprint spawn locations
- Moved Aphelion blueprint drop to Stella Montis
- Fixed deployable, mine, throwable, and damage exploits
- Instruments now apply the Vibing Status effect
- Integrated binoculars and shield charger weight set to zero
Other Weapon Changes
- Lighter ARC now receive slight knockback from melee
- Fixed missing stowed weapons on first spawn
- Fixed energy weapon reload exploit
- ADS now resumes correctly after interruptions
- Fixed shotgun fire-rate exploit
Quests (Additional Fixes)
- Fixed unintended objective triggers
- Improved quest item visibility
- Fixed quest videos triggering multiple times
That wraps up everything new and fixed in Arc Raiders Update 1.7.0 for the Cold Snap December 16 update. This also completes the Arc Raiders 2025 roadmap. Which part of the update are you excited to try out? Let us know in the comments below.