Arc Raiders Patch Notes for Update 1.7.0: New Cold Snap Map Condition, Event, Quests and More

Winter update is here in Arc Raiders, and the snow frost bites the entire topside and rust belt. Icy winds tear through Blue Gate’s valleys as blizzards roll over the abandoned spaceport. Above it all, raiders keep fighting, shivering, slipping, and cursing through the cold as Embark released the latest major Arc Raiders update. Here are the Arc Raiders update 1.7.0 patch notes for December 16, 2025, Cold Snap.

Before we dive deep into the Arc Raiders patch notes 1.7.0 for the Cold Snap update, let us show you a quick run-through of the key highlights of the major Winter Christmas snow update:

Cold Snap Map Condition

Flickering Flames Event

New Quests and Items

New Free Raider Deck “Goalie”

Expedition Departure Window

Added Skill Tree Reset functionality.

Added an option to toggle Aim Down Sights.

Wallet now shows your Cred soft cap.

Various festive items to get you into the holiday spirit.

Moved the Aphelion blueprint drop from the Matriarch to Stella Montis.

Added Raider Tool customization.

Fixed various collision issues on maps.

Improved Stella Montis spawn distance checks to address the issue of players spawning too close to each other.

Now that you know what is in the Arc Raiders update 1.7.0, here are the full Cold Snap patch notes for December 16, 2025, snow Winter update:

Arc Raiders Update Cold Snap Weapons Changes

Bettina

These changes reduce Bettina’s reliance on a secondary weapon and make it more reliable in PVP, while keeping its strong PVE identity intact. Durability has also been brought closer in line with other assault rifles in the Arc Raiders snow Winter update.

Durability burn rate reduced from ~0.43 percent to ~0.17 percent per shot Previously took around 12 full magazines to break Now takes roughly 26 magazines, accounting for the larger mag size

Base magazine size increased from 20 to 22

Base reload time reduced from 5 seconds to 4.5 seconds

Rattler

The Rattler is not meant to outshine the Stitcher or Kettle at close range, but this small buff helps narrow its early-level PVP time-to-kill while keeping its deliberate, cover-focused playstyle.

Base magazine size increased from 10 to 12

The December update does not change much for all ARC enemies. However, the Shredder is buffed, and this menace will kill you faster than before. So, beware!

Shredder

Reduced knockback applied by weapons

Increased movement speed and turning responsiveness

Increased head health to prevent unintended behavior when destroyed

Improved navigation to reduce getting stuck on corners and tight spaces

Shredder now enters combat faster when damaged or near players

Increased number of destructible body parts

Achievements

Achievements are now enabled on the Epic Games Store

Animation

Fixed sliding or unintended movement when picking up Field Crates with attached Trigger ’Nades

Fixed momentum storage when combining Snap Hook with ziplines or ladders

Fixed incorrect running animation after short drops while over-encumbered

Dodge roll interactions now end correctly

Interactions no longer twist arms when holding items or deployables

Added additional animations to character skins and equipment

ARC

General

Fixed deployables attached to enemies causing launches or out-of-bounds clipping

Missiles now correctly track targets at different elevations

Fixed missiles reversing direction after passing a target

Sentinel

Fixed Sentinel laser not reaching players at long distances

Surveyor

Disabled vaulting onto ARC Surveyors to prevent unintended launches

Fixed Bombardier projectiles passing through the Matriarch shield from outside

Audio

Fixed Gas, Stun, and Impulse Mines missing trigger sounds and light changes

Increased simultaneous footstep sounds and their priority

Fixed quiet footsteps on metal stairs when moving slowly

Improved directional audio for ARC enemies

Added chat send and receive sounds in the main menu

Removed the “mom?” line from Speranza cantina ambience

Tweaked announcement volume in main menu screens

Numerous small audio fixes and polish

General

Fixed reconnect spawn logic that placed players too close together

Multiple collision, geometry, VFX, and texture fixes across all maps

Fixed Raider Hatch slope being too steep for downed players

Security Lockers now spawn dynamically across all maps

Fixed Raider Caches not spawning during Prospecting Probes

Fixed loot and Supply Drops spawning inside terrain on The Dam and Blue Gate

Fixed doors appearing closed for some players when open

Electromagnetic Storm lightning strikes may now leave behind valuable items

Increased Great Mullein spawn locations

Dam Battlegrounds

Moved Matriarch spawn to better suit her combat strengths

Spaceport

Adjusted locked room protection in Container Storage to avoid affecting nearby players

Blue Gate

Added Locked Gate map condition

Adjusted bounds near a ledge to reduce abrupt out-of-bounds stops

Improved tree LODs to reduce dark visuals at distance

Fixed loot spawning outside the Locked Room in the Village

Added props and visual cues to the final camp in A First Foothold

Stella Montis

Increased item and blueprint spawn rates

Some breachable containers no longer drop Rubber Ducks when using A Little Extra

Improved window glass clarity

Stability and Systems

General crash fixes, including AMD-related crashes

Added Skill Tree Reset for Coins, costing 2,000 Coins per skill point

Wallet now displays Cred soft cap of 800 Dev note: This prevents stockpiling Cred to instantly unlock Raider Decks

Added Raider Tool customization

Fixed spawning without gear or customization

Leaderboards now feature a 3x promotion zone for top five players up to Daredevil I

Tutorial and Progression

Fixed tutorial door breach canceling and blocking progression

Fixed door breaching while downed

Fixed Discord invite issues when accounts were not linked

Skill Tree

Effortless Roll now reduces stamina cost more effectively

Calming Stroll now applies while moving in ADS

Movement Changes

Fixed crouch traversal blocking jumps and climbs

Fixed ladder detachment over open gaps

Added slight stamina cost to entering a slide

Reduced acceleration when dodge rolling from a slide

UI Additions

Added toggle option for Aim Down Sights

Added new Cinematic graphics preset for high-end PCs

Codex

Improved damage tracking accuracy

Field-crafted items now count toward player stats

Fixed missing Codex audio

Added a section to rewatch previously seen videos

Updated PlayStation 5 controller button icons

Fixed Xbox crash when viewing player profiles

Customization

Character rotation added to customization screen

Fixed unintended unequip on first item equip

Added notifications for newly unlocked items

Fixed purchased equipment not auto-equipping

End of Round

Reduced frequency of end-of-round surveys

Added optional Round Feedback button on final screen

Expedition Projects

Added show or hide tooltip hints

Added Expeditions Completed stat

Added resource tracking and reward displays

Fixed input conflicts when tracking Expedition resources

Inventory

Fixed gamepad focus issues and tooltip flicker

Opening inventory during breaches now cancels interaction

Improved layout to prevent instant tooltip pop-ups

Fixed weapon slot context menu issues with controllers

In-Game

Fixed missing climb prompts in Blue Gate

Fixed missing interaction icons and revived events

Fixed zipline prompt persistence

Stabilized quick equip wheel layout

Improved localization across multiple languages

Added cancel prompts for throwables

Improved input hints clarity and persistence

HUD markers now prioritize closer objects

Fixed incorrect item icons and spectating hints

Fixed reconnecting causing broken HUD or camera

Main Menu

Added Live Events carousel and Quest carousel

Fixed Weapon Upgrades tab position issues

Improved navigation from notifications

Free Raider Deck content now labeled as “Free”

Improved gamepad navigation across widgets

Added icons for quest pickups and interactions

Fixed lingering notifications and soft-locks

Improved objective clarity and ping information

Added spare key interactions to several quests

Fixed squad sharing incorrectly completing objectives

Settings

Added motion blur intensity slider

Improved video settings tooltips

Added Hold or Toggle labels to inputs

Fixed multiple crashes and input issues

Improved microphone permission guidance

Store

Canceling purchases no longer shows errors

New items now display a “New” indicator

Social

Fixed Discord presence refresh issues

Added Party Join icon

Fixed social context menu persistence

Tooltips

Fixed ARC stun duration tooltips

Tooltips now remain visible at all resolutions

Corrected blueprint reward messaging

Trials

Bonus conditions now clearly labeled

Fixed missing Trial rank icons

Added Trials ranking explanation popup

VOIP

Added microphone test

Improved device checks

Fixed push-to-talk conflicts

VOIP icons now correctly reflect status

Utility

Increased loot value in Epic key card rooms

Expanded blueprint spawn locations

Moved Aphelion blueprint drop to Stella Montis

Fixed deployable, mine, throwable, and damage exploits

Instruments now apply the Vibing Status effect

Integrated binoculars and shield charger weight set to zero

Other Weapon Changes

Lighter ARC now receive slight knockback from melee

Fixed missing stowed weapons on first spawn

Fixed energy weapon reload exploit

ADS now resumes correctly after interruptions

Fixed shotgun fire-rate exploit

Quests (Additional Fixes)

Fixed unintended objective triggers

Improved quest item visibility

Fixed quest videos triggering multiple times

That wraps up everything new and fixed in Arc Raiders Update 1.7.0 for the Cold Snap December 16 update. This also completes the Arc Raiders 2025 roadmap. Which part of the update are you excited to try out? Let us know in the comments below.