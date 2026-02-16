ARC Raiders Is Getting a Dedicated Chinese Release and It Could Change Everything

Arc Raiders has been growing and breaking records at a rate that is extremely uncommon for a full-priced multiplayer title, especially in the extraction shooter genre. The title has garnered both critical and commercial success since its release, selling over 14 million copies and even securing the Best Multiplayer Game title at the 2025 Game Awards. It is safe to say that Arc Raiders is the next big wave in online gaming, and it looks like it’s about to get even bigger.

Following its record-breaking success, Embark Studios and parent company Nexon have announced that they will be collaborating with Tencent for a dedicated Chinese release of Arc Raiders in 2026. While the game already enjoyed a massive global launch on October 30, 2025, its expansion into the Chinese markets could further cement its legacy as the premier extraction shooter of this decade.

The plan to expand Arc Raiders in China with a dedicated release seems to be following Embark Studios’ blueprint that they followed for The Finals, which also received its own Chinese Open Beta in late 2025. The new Chinese version will serve as a localized ecosystem for Arc Raiders with a long list of added benefits. For starters, establishing Arc Raiders in China will allow players in the East to face fewer issues related to ping and allow for an overall more refined experience as Embark will partner with Tencent for the release.

Image Credit: X / ARC Radar

Additionally, the expansion could also see deep integration with Chinese social apps like WeChat, allowing players to clearly communicate. This is especially important in Arc Raiders, given its focus on PvPvE and aggression-based matchmaking. Some might think that a Chinese release for Arc Raiders could impact the game’s art style, thanks to China’s strict regulatory standards.

However, the developers have already perfected the game’s visual design and aesthetic to sell gritty environments without resorting to explicit bloodshed and gore, something that will definitely come in handy during the Chinese release.

Additionally, the Chinese release will likely not only affect players in Beijing or Shanghai but have ripple effects that are felt by Arc Raiders players worldwide. The release itself would bring in millions of new players, which could lead to Nexon’s overall revenue skyrocketing. For the global Arc Raiders player base, this could mean a boost in the budget and more in-depth plans and improvements for future updates like Shrouded Sky.

On top of that, the game’s philosophy of non-violent cooperation against ARC enemies could carry over to the Chinese servers, which could further lead to more cooperative events like the Arc Raiders Shared Watch event.

With an expansion plan in mind and a roadmap filled with content, it is clear that Embark Studios has no plans of stopping the Arc Raiders train anytime soon. What do you think about this move from Embark Studios and Nexon? Tell us in the comments below!