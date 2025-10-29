Arc Raiders Global Release Times (Countdown)

The final half of 2025 is already getting insane for shooter fans, and Arc Raiders is another jewel in that crown that has the potential to shine longer. With the release almost a day away, you might be wondering, “What time does Arc Raiders release on the 30th?” Don’t worry, you are at the right place for the answer. In this guide, check the Arc Raiders release date and start time, along with a global countdown timer.

Arc Raiders will globally release on October 30, 2025, at 2:30 AM PDT / 5:30 AM EDT / 9:30 AM UTC. Players can already preload Arc Raiders on all platforms. Moreover, the game releases on both PC and consoles at the same time. This means you can play Arc Raiders on Steam, Epic Games, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S right at launch time.

Ready to make your Arc Raiders weapons loadout, but can’t figure out the launch times for your area? Here are the global release times for Arc Raiders in every major region:

US (West) : October 30 at 2:30 AM PDT

: October 30 at 2:30 AM PDT US (East) : October 30 at 5:30 AM EDT

: October 30 at 5:30 AM EDT Brazil : October 30 at 6:30 AM BRT

: October 30 at 6:30 AM BRT London (UK) : October 30 at 10:30 AM BST

: October 30 at 10:30 AM BST Europe (Central) : October 30 at 11:30 AM CEST

: October 30 at 11:30 AM CEST Russia : October 30 at 12:30 PM MSK

: October 30 at 12:30 PM MSK India : October 30 at 3:00 PM IST

: October 30 at 3:00 PM IST Philippines : October 30 at 5:30 PM Manila Time

: October 30 at 5:30 PM Manila Time China : October 30 at 5:30 PM CST

: October 30 at 5:30 PM CST Japan : October 30 at 6:30 PM JST

: October 30 at 6:30 PM JST Australia : October 30 at 8:30 PM AEDT

: October 30 at 8:30 PM AEDT New Zealand: October 30 at 10:30 PM NZDT

Arc Raiders Release Countdown Timer

Can’t wait for the release servers to open? We can’t either. This is the perfect time to play the game for free one last time before we pre-order Arc Raiders. To hype it up, we have created the Arc Raiders release countdown timer here.

Arc Raiders Servers Open in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Arc Raiders is now live!

How to Play Arc Raiders on Release

Once the floodgates open, you can immediately jump into Speranza if you have already pre-ordered and downloaded Arc Raiders. If not, you must purchase any edition of the game and download it. On PC, the download size is 27 GB, and on the PS5 console, it is 16 GB. We suggest you check the Arc Raiders system requirements before planning how you want to upgrade your skill tree.

If you are experiencing performance issues, use the optimal Arc Raiders graphics settings outlined in our guide. Remember, the game does not have early access, so everyone will start the game at the official release time. Moreover, Arc Raiders has cross-platform and crossplay support. This means players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S can team up and plan their raids together.

So, are you going to the topside right on the official Arc Raiders release time? Share your plans with us in the comments, Raiders!