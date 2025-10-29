Home > News > Arc Raiders Global Release Times (Countdown)

Arc Raiders Global Release Times (Countdown)

Ishan Adhikary
Comments 0
Arc Raiders healing
In Short
  • Arc Raiders releases on October 30, 2025, at 2:30 AM PDT / 5:30 AM EDT / 9:30 AM UTC with full crossplay.
  • Preload is now live for those who preordered the game, but there is no early access, and test progress will not carry over.
  • Arc Raiders is a paid PvPvE extraction shooter launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The final half of 2025 is already getting insane for shooter fans, and Arc Raiders is another jewel in that crown that has the potential to shine longer. With the release almost a day away, you might be wondering, “What time does Arc Raiders release on the 30th?” Don’t worry, you are at the right place for the answer. In this guide, check the Arc Raiders release date and start time, along with a global countdown timer.

Arc Raiders Release Date and Time

Arc Raiders will globally release on October 30, 2025, at 2:30 AM PDT / 5:30 AM EDT / 9:30 AM UTC. Players can already preload Arc Raiders on all platforms. Moreover, the game releases on both PC and consoles at the same time. This means you can play Arc Raiders on Steam, Epic Games, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S right at launch time.

Ready to make your Arc Raiders weapons loadout, but can’t figure out the launch times for your area? Here are the global release times for Arc Raiders in every major region:

  • US (West): October 30 at 2:30 AM PDT
  • US (East): October 30 at 5:30 AM EDT
  • Brazil: October 30 at 6:30 AM BRT
  • London (UK): October 30 at 10:30 AM BST
  • Europe (Central): October 30 at 11:30 AM CEST
  • Russia: October 30 at 12:30 PM MSK
  • India: October 30 at 3:00 PM IST
  • Philippines: October 30 at 5:30 PM Manila Time
  • China: October 30 at 5:30 PM CST
  • Japan: October 30 at 6:30 PM JST
  • Australia: October 30 at 8:30 PM AEDT
  • New Zealand: October 30 at 10:30 PM NZDT

Arc Raiders Release Countdown Timer

Can’t wait for the release servers to open? We can’t either. This is the perfect time to play the game for free one last time before we pre-order Arc Raiders. To hype it up, we have created the Arc Raiders release countdown timer here.

Arc Raiders Servers Open in
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Arc Raiders is now live!

Also Read: Is Arc Raiders Going to Have Wipes? If Yes, How Do they Work

How to Play Arc Raiders on Release

Once the floodgates open, you can immediately jump into Speranza if you have already pre-ordered and downloaded Arc Raiders. If not, you must purchase any edition of the game and download it. On PC, the download size is 27 GB, and on the PS5 console, it is 16 GB. We suggest you check the Arc Raiders system requirements before planning how you want to upgrade your skill tree.

Arc Raiders roadmap

If you are experiencing performance issues, use the optimal Arc Raiders graphics settings outlined in our guide. Remember, the game does not have early access, so everyone will start the game at the official release time. Moreover, Arc Raiders has cross-platform and crossplay support. This means players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S can team up and plan their raids together.

So, are you going to the topside right on the official Arc Raiders release time? Share your plans with us in the comments, Raiders!

What time will Arc Raiders release?

Arc Raiders will be released worldwide on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 9:30 AM UTC. This translates to 2:30 AM PDT and 5:30 AM EDT.

Is Arc Raiders going to be free on launch?

No, Arc Raiders will not be free-to-play on launch; it is a paid game. It will have a standard edition for $39.99 and a Deluxe Edition for $59.99.

Can you get Arc Raiders early access?

No, there is no early access for Arc Raiders. However, players can pre-download the game and jump into Speranza right when the game launches.

Is Arc Raiders PvE or PvP?

Arc Raiders is a PvPvE game, which mixes player-versus-player combat with player-versus-environment encounters against AI enemies called the ARCs.

Will Arc Raiders progress carry over?

No, player progression from the Arc Raiders tech test or server slam will not carry over to the official launch.

Related Articles
All Arc Raiders Grenades and Explosives
Ishan Adhikary Oct 28, 2025
All Arc Raiders Shields
Ishan Adhikary Oct 27, 2025
How to Heal in Arc Raiders: All Healing Items
Ishan Adhikary Oct 28, 2025
Arc Raiders Achievements and Trophy Guide
Ishan Adhikary Oct 28, 2025
#Tags
#Arc Raiders
Ishan Adhikary

A gaming nerd who covers all things video games. Spending time playing games and writing about them was always a dream. Thanks to Beebom, I live it. Once I am done gaming, I write. Once I am done writing, I game. You feel me.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...