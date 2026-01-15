Huge Arc Raiders Weapon Rebalance Incoming to Make High Tier Gear Feel Worth the Cost

Arc Raiders provides players with a breathtaking world filled with enemies to take down, with many different weapons featured in the game. However, as players have noticed since the launch of the title, some rare weapons in Arc Raiders don’t seem to justify the cost.

Thankfully, it looks like Embark Studios has been listening. Virgil Watkins, design lead at Embark Studios, revealed in a recent interview how Embark Studios is looking to make some balance changes to Arc Raiders’ pricing system. Here’s everything we learned from the Arc Raiders developer.

Embark Studios Is Willing to Adjust Arc Raiders Weapon Rarity and Prices

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Virgil Watkins emphasised Arc Raiders’ weapon philosophy, claiming that the developers don’t want certain weapons to guarantee a better chance at winning. He then tackled the issue of weapon pricing, stating: “But I think we’re definitely a bit off on some of the cost-to-benefit ratios, certainly on those [higher-tier] weapons.”

Image Credit Embark Studios

Watkins explained how the developers are trying to strike a balance between high-tier loot and the benefits it gives players. While Embark tries to follow “curve” when it comes to balancing, Virgil Watkins made it clear that, “Cost should not inherently fill a skill gap or a tactical awareness gap or things like that.”

The developer explained how they are flexible when it comes to their weapons, stating: “I don’t think we’re precious about where they sit on that spectrum.” He then added how they are looking at possible rebalance changes for Arc Raiders weapons, explaining, “So if it makes sense to buff it to live up to that implied potential, or if it makes sense to drop the rarity so it stays where it is because it’s performing that role well, then we’ll do that too.”

These new changes, along with the recent nerfs to the Trigger Nade, show how Embark Studios is paying attention to player behaviours and feedback. I think the developers being willing to nerf or buff a weapon’s performance to make it justified will go a long way for Arc Raiders’ longevity as a title.

What do you think about the possible Arc Raiders weapon rebalances? Do you think they are needed, or is the game’s weapon system fine as it is? Let us know in the comments below!