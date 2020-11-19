Android has always had an upper hand over iOS in terms of customization, however, Apple is finally cozying up to the idea with the newest iOS 14 update. Users are now spending literally hours trying to build the perfect home screen experience by using custom icons and widgets.

Apple did not expect icon customization on iOS 14 to blow up like it did because it did not bake a native feature for the same. Instead, the users have been using the Shortcuts app to apply custom icons to their favorite apps. It did have a shortcoming though. You had to wait an extra second to open any app as the Shortcuts app launched first, before taking you to the desired app you had created a shortcut for.

With the rollout of the second developer beta for iOS 14.3, Apple has now decided to embrace the creative side of its users. Your iPhone/ iPad will soon no longer open the Shortcuts app for custom icons on the home screen. The Cupertino giant has quickly acted upon user feedback. It has swapped out the Shortcuts app launch action with a banner that now indicates that you used a shortcut to open the app.

First spotted by users on Reddit, you can see the new custom icon shortcut, along with the new banner, in action right here:

#iOS 14.3 Beta New Feature: On iOS 14.3 beta 2, the Shortcuts app will no longer open if you click on a shortcut on the homescreen, meaning you can setup alternative icons without Shortcuts opening first before going to the app.#iOS143 #iPhone pic.twitter.com/kuAAymgipn — Apple Terminal (@AppleTerminal) November 18, 2020

Though it is only a minor update, I am sure iPhone users (running iOS 14) who give their home screens a new look every so often will welcome it with open arms. Apple is finally embracing customization, widgets, and well, an app drawer as well. iOS 14 is a massive update for users. And well, if you are someone who’s just dipping their toes in the world of customization, check out our in-depth guides on how to use custom app icons and some creative ideas you can use to jazz up your home screen.