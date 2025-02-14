Apple CEO Teases New Product Launch Next Week, Is it the iPhone SE 4?

It’s no surprise that Apple is planning to release the biggest upgrade of their fan-favorite SE series anytime soon. We have seen rumors, leaks, and dummy units showing off everything the upcoming phone has to offer. However, one thing we were still not certain about was the phone’s release date. Now, Apple’s CEO has revealed when we will see a new product launch, and we believe it could be the iPhone SE 4.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a post on X on Thursday, with the caption, “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family”. This was followed by the announcement date of Wednesday, February 19. So Apple is all set to drop the new iPhone SE 4 next week. This does align with all the rumors we have heard from different sources. And if we are to believe them, the phone should go on sale by the end of the month.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.



Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025

However, one thing to note from Tim’s post is the mention of “the newest member of the family”. This had us wondering if the upcoming iPhone could be called the iPhone 16E rather than the iPhone SE 4. This could also be due to the phone’s identical spec sheet to the iPhone 16. Plus, the 16E name has also circulated among rumor mills.

Image Credit: Beebom

These specs include 6.1 inch Super XDR OLED display, A18 bionic processor, same 48MP rear, and 12MP front cameras, Face ID, addition of the Action button, and USB-C charging. It will come with iOS 18.3 out of the box and even feature Apple Intelligence support. Even with these internals, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to launch at an affordable price range of sub $500.

The iPhone SE series has remained quite popular in the past due to its pricing and the features it compact form factor that many still cherish. So are you excited about the launch of the iPhone SE 4? Let us know, in the comments below.