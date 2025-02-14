Home > News > Apple CEO Teases New Product Launch Next Week, Is it the iPhone SE 4?

Apple CEO Teases New Product Launch Next Week, Is it the iPhone SE 4?

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
Apple logo with a lens flare effect in a grey circle in front of a dark grey gradient background
Image Credit: Tim Cook (via X, edited by Ajaay Srinivasan/ Beebom)
In Short
  • Apple is set to release a new product on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.
  • This could likely be the iPhone SE 4 that features an A18 chip, a 6.1-inch display, an Action button, and Apple Intelligence.
  • The new iPhone could be priced aggressively, set to go for the sub $500 price range.

It’s no surprise that Apple is planning to release the biggest upgrade of their fan-favorite SE series anytime soon. We have seen rumors, leaks, and dummy units showing off everything the upcoming phone has to offer. However, one thing we were still not certain about was the phone’s release date. Now, Apple’s CEO has revealed when we will see a new product launch, and we believe it could be the iPhone SE 4.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a post on X on Thursday, with the caption, “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family”. This was followed by the announcement date of Wednesday, February 19. So Apple is all set to drop the new iPhone SE 4 next week. This does align with all the rumors we have heard from different sources. And if we are to believe them, the phone should go on sale by the end of the month.

However, one thing to note from Tim’s post is the mention of “the newest member of the family”. This had us wondering if the upcoming iPhone could be called the iPhone 16E rather than the iPhone SE 4. This could also be due to the phone’s identical spec sheet to the iPhone 16. Plus, the 16E name has also circulated among rumor mills.

Also Read: All New Apple Products Coming in 2025
Concept Illustration of the Apple iPhone SE 4 display and rear panels stacked horizontally
Image Credit: Beebom

These specs include 6.1 inch Super XDR OLED display, A18 bionic processor, same 48MP rear, and 12MP front cameras, Face ID, addition of the Action button, and USB-C charging. It will come with iOS 18.3 out of the box and even feature Apple Intelligence support. Even with these internals, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to launch at an affordable price range of sub $500.

The iPhone SE series has remained quite popular in the past due to its pricing and the features it compact form factor that many still cherish. So are you excited about the launch of the iPhone SE 4? Let us know, in the comments below.

Related Articles
Apple Set to Launch iPhone SE 4 As Soon As Next Week: Report
Ajaay Srinivasan Feb 7, 2025
iPhone SE 4 Leaked Video Reveals Design, Suspense Around Dynamic Island Remains
Anmol Sachdeva Jan 27, 2025
The iPhone Turns 17: How a Revolution Touched Everyday Life
Akshay Gangwar Jan 9, 2025
iOS 19 Supported Devices Leaked: Here are All Compatible iPhones
Kanika Gogia Dec 23, 2024
#Tags
#Apple#featured#iPhone SE

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...