Apple Set to Launch iPhone SE 4 As Soon As Next Week: Report

It’s been close to three years since we saw a new iPhone SE model, and Apple has been working on its next generation for a long time. While earlier rumors suggested a much later release window, it seems like we might see the iPhone SE 4 for the first time as early as next week.

The latest scoop comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who revealed that Apple may announce the iPhone SE 4 sometime next week. Since there hasn’t been any official update on Apple’s end, it’s possible that Apple wouldn’t host an event for the launch of their next entry-level iPhone. Instead, it could be a simple run-of-the-mill video announcement along with a press release.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Apple is expected to announce Beats’ new PowerBeats Pro 2 earphones on February 11. So we believe the new iPhone SE could also release around this time. If that’s true, we might soon get an official announcement date from Apple.

The iPhone SE 4 could get major upgrades in terms of design, hardware, and built-in features. It may take heavy cues from the iPhone 14‘s form factor. Thus, featuring a notch (not Dynamic Island) and chucking off the thick bezel mess from its predecessor. This notch will make way for Face ID, for the first time on the SE lineup, thus eliminating Touch ID from iPhones once and for all.

On the inside, the entry-level device should get the latest Apple A18 chip that is seen on the iPhone 16 series. This means it will support Apple Intelligence and will be the cheapest iPhone to do so. We also expect it to come with a new in-house modem for cellular connectivity. This could be Apple’s strategic move to cut down its dependence on Qualcomm.

As per previous leaks, the iPhone SE 4 will include a 6.1-inch OLED display and a USB-C port. In terms of the cameras, it’s set to include a 48MP rear sensor and a 12MP selfie shooter. With these upgrades, we can expect it to be a little pricier than the iPhone SE 3, which retails for $429. But Apple may still release it in the sub-$500 price point to stay competitive among other mid-range offerings.

Are you excited about the upcoming iPhone SE 4? Do you think these upgrades will make this phone worth it? Let us know in the comments below.