Ananta File Size Leak Suggests Game Could Be Bigger than GTA 6

Ananta is the upcoming new open-world Urban RPG from Netease and developer Naked Rain. The game has already shown great promise, featuring a Spiderman-style swinging system, character switch-up mechanics from GTA 5, hacking straight out of Watch Dogs, and much more. Gamers at the Tokyo Game Show have already had their hands on Ananta, and from that, we have received a surprising leak about the game’s size. The new leak reveals that Ananta’s file size may be bigger than GTA 6!

Ananta’s Massive 233 GB File Size Leaked from Tokyo Game Show Hands-On

A recent leak from iSunnyOfficial1 revealed that Ananta’s early access file size is 233 GB. The file size was revealed from a version of the game available at the Tokyo Game Show. Although the game is in early access and optimizations are yet to be implemented, the file size is still a major concern for players.

Previously, GTA 6 was rumored to be around 150 GB, so Ananta being a larger game even during early access raises a lot of questions. However, Ananta will also be released on Android and iOS, alongside major consoles and PCs, so it is likely that we are going to see a much more compressed and optimized version of the game on release.

Hopefully, Ananta is able to cut below 60 GB, as anything more than that becomes pure annoyance for gamers to download. However, Ananta fans can ease up about one thing, and that is spending money to obtain characters. It was recently announced that Ananta won’t have character gacha mechanics. Other than that, the game does look gorgeous and extremely goofy in Ananta’s gameplay trailer. But none of it could excuse it from having such a massive file size.

