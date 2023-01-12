Affordable AirPods and New AirPods Max Expected Next Year

Apple is considering adding new members to its AirPods lineup and this could lead to the introduction of an affordable option. And we might also see a refreshed AirPods Max soon. Check out the details below.

New AirPods Models in the Works

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, via a recent tweet, has suggested that Apple will launch a more affordable AirPods TWS and the next-gen AirPods Max by next year. The mass shipment is expected to begin in the second half of 2024 but could move to the first half of 2025 as well. It is said that both the new AirPods models will be assembled by Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng. (4/5)

The next-generation AirPods will likely begin mass shipments in 2H24 or 1H25, including more affordable AirPods (with Apple targeting a price of $99) and new AirPods Max, which will be assembled by Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng.— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 12, 2023

News of affordable AirPods was recently brought to light by another analyst Jeff Pu (via 9To5Mac). The product is expected to be called AirPods Lite and will compete with the likes of other affordable TWS options that are available in the market.

Kuo hints at a $99 (~ Rs 8,000) price tag, which is much lower than the AirPods 2, which costs $129 or Rs 14,900, and the AirPods 3, which retail at $169 or Rs 20,900. In case you are considering buying one right now, you can check out the difference between the two for a better choice.

There’s no word on what the affordable AirPods Lite, or whatever the final name would be, will bring to the table. But, we can expect details similar to the existing AirPods 2 with some changes here and there.

As for the new AirPods Max, it will succeed the existing headphones launched back in 2020. We don’t have any substantial with us but these could be some sound quality improvements, a better battery life, and more new additions.

Since we are more than a year away from the supposed launch, it’s best to take these details with a grain of salt and wait for something concrete to arrive. We shall keep you posted. So, stay tuned, and do share your thoughts on the idea of inexpensive AirPods in the comments below.