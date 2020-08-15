If you’re a ’90s kid then you might remember the time when there was no chance of “Netflix and chilling“. During that time, movie rental stores were all the rage in the market and one of the most popular movies and video-games renting stores was “Blockbuster”. At one point, “Blockbuster” owned 9,094 stores across the world. However, with the emergence of online streaming services, most of these stores closed down. Now, Airbnb is offering guests to book the last “Blockbuster” store in the world for a movie night with the touch of ’90s nostalgia.

According to recent reports, the online home/hotel-booking service, Airbnb has put up the last “Blockbuster” store located in Bend, Oregon for guests to book for an overnight stay. Now, spending a night at a retail store might sound weird, however, to make the guests comfortable, there will a ’90s-themed living room along with unlimited snacks and, of course, a wide selection of movies from the store’s collection.

Guests can book their reservations starting from August 17 and the store will be available for three one-night stays on September 18, 19, and 20. There will be food and accommodations for up to four people each night and store manager, Sandi Harding has confirmed that the place will remain clean and sanitized, as per CDC recommendations.

Now, anyone with an Airbnb account can book the store for a night of unlimited movies and snacks. However, store manager, Sandi Harding said that this special event is specifically for the Deschutes County residents as an appreciation for the local efforts to keep the last “Blockbuster” store open during these times of extreme global crisis.

“Our Blockbuster store is open because of the incredible local community in Bend, and we’ve been grateful to have the support of those beyond our town as the coronavirus pandemic has impacted our business,”, wrote Harding on the Airbnb listing.

“To celebrate and pay it forward in this tradition of support, Airbnb will make a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, a longtime partner of ours.”, she further added.

However, after the special three-nights event, the ’90s themed living room will be there for a few more days in the store for customers to check it out during store hours.