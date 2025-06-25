ElevenLabs Brings Its AI Voice Generation App to Android and iOS

ElevenLabs is one of the best AI voice generation tools out there, but it has only been available as a web client until now, making it difficult for mobile users to use the service. But they have finally launched their standalone ElevenLabs AI Voice Generator app, available on Android and iOS.

ElevenLabs is quite popular for its ease of use and almost human-sounding AI voice models. And now it is bringing the same feature set to its mobile app. The app is free to download and offers up to 10 minutes of voice generation to free users. It also features their latest v3 alpha model, which allows users to adjust emotions with the help of tags.

In an email to TechCrunch, ElevenLabs’s mobile growth lead, Jack McDermott, said, “Over the past year, we’ve seen an explosion of creativity from our community — content creators, marketers, educators, voice artists, and professionals using ElevenLabs to bring projects to life. Many have accessed ElevenLabs from mobile web browsers and asked for a faster, intuitive, more powerful experience built natively for mobile.”

Also Read: 10 Best AI Voice Generators You Must Check Out in 2025

The company even shared a video on YouTube announcing their new app. I must say the app does make it easy to generate AI voice clips, as you can seamlessly paste the text, select a preferred voice model, its tone, and hit Generate.

I tried out the app myself, and I have to say that it is easy to use and one of the better options out there. Especially when compared to Speechify and the likes of it. But I would recommend that you try out the app yourself and let us know what you think in the comments below.