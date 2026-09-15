Home > News > 007 First Light Adds Path Tracing for PC Players, Here Are the New Specs

007 First Light Adds Path Tracing for PC Players, Here Are the New Specs

Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
007 First Light Open World
Image Credit: IO Interactive
In Short
  • IO Interactive has added Path Tracing on PC for 007 First Light in a new update.
  • Nvidia RTX 50-series GPU users will be able to enable the feature in the game settings.
  • Recommended specs suggest running an RTX 5080 with 16GB of VRAM at 1440P with 60 FPS.
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IO Interactive has finally added Path Tracing for 007 First Light PC players in a brand-new update on September 15, 2026. Even though on the same day IOI announced that the Switch 2 port for their latest James Bond game is delayed to March 2027, PC players will once again be able to “earn the number” in full path-traced graphics.

According to IOI, Path Tracing in 007 First Light will only be available to PC players running an Nvidia RTX 50 series graphics card. This means that you’ll need at least an Nvidia RTX 5070 12 GB GPU to be able to run Path Tracing on 007 First Light.

If you’re curious about the full spec sheet, we’ve got you covered below with minimum, recommended, and ultra specs to run Path Tracing for 007 First Light on PC:

RequirementMinimumRecommendedUltra
Performance1080P at 60 FPS1440P at 60 FPS4K at 200+ FPS (DLSS 4.5)
Settings PresetPath Tracing Setting MEDIUMPath Tracing Setting MEDIUMPath Tracing Setting HIGH
CPUIntel Core i5-13500
AMD Ryzen 5 7600		Intel Core i5-13500
AMD Ryzen 5 7600		Intel Core i5-13600K
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
RAM16GB16GB32GB
GPUNvidia GeForce
RTX 5070		Nvidia GeForce
RTX 5080		Nvidia GeForce
RTX 5090
VRAM (Minimum)12GB16GB32GB
Storage80 GB Minimum SSD Required80 GB Minimum SSD Required80 GB Minimum SSD Required
OSWindows 10/11 64-BitWindows 10/11 64-BitWindows 10/11 64-Bit
007 First Light Path Tracing Specs
Image Credit: IO Interactive

Of course, 007 First Light also consists of DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction and Multi Frame Gen and Super Resolution features, which can increase your framerate, but Path Tracing focuses on increasing the overall graphical quality of the game using your GPU’s efficiency.

007 First Light’s graphics also impressed us when we reviewed the game on a PC and ran DLSS 4.5 and frame-gen, which further enhanced the scene. While it wasn’t as impressive as DLSS 5 was on NBA 2K27, IOI really nailed the visual allure of every location Bond travelled to in 007 First Light.

Of course, the console performance of the game is highly dependent on PlayStation Pro’s PSSR and Xbox Series X’s FSR, but it’s the PC players who are having the most delicious slice of 007 First Light in full path-traced glory.

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Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Editor at Beebom with over 7 years of experience covering the video game industry. He specializes in AAA releases and live-service games, and currently leads Beebom’s Gaming vertical, shaping editorial direction and daily coverage. When he’s not tracking the next big industry shift, Rishabh is busy cracking Wordles and curating puzzles for the Beebom Puzzle website.

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