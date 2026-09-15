007 First Light Adds Path Tracing for PC Players, Here Are the New Specs

IO Interactive has finally added Path Tracing for 007 First Light PC players in a brand-new update on September 15, 2026. Even though on the same day IOI announced that the Switch 2 port for their latest James Bond game is delayed to March 2027, PC players will once again be able to “earn the number” in full path-traced graphics.

According to IOI, Path Tracing in 007 First Light will only be available to PC players running an Nvidia RTX 50 series graphics card. This means that you’ll need at least an Nvidia RTX 5070 12 GB GPU to be able to run Path Tracing on 007 First Light.

If you’re curious about the full spec sheet, we’ve got you covered below with minimum, recommended, and ultra specs to run Path Tracing for 007 First Light on PC:

Requirement Minimum Recommended Ultra Performance 1080P at 60 FPS 1440P at 60 FPS 4K at 200+ FPS (DLSS 4.5) Settings Preset Path Tracing Setting MEDIUM Path Tracing Setting MEDIUM Path Tracing Setting HIGH CPU Intel Core i5-13500

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Intel Core i5-13500

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Intel Core i5-13600K

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X RAM 16GB 16GB 32GB GPU Nvidia GeForce

RTX 5070 Nvidia GeForce

RTX 5080 Nvidia GeForce

RTX 5090 VRAM (Minimum) 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage 80 GB Minimum SSD Required 80 GB Minimum SSD Required 80 GB Minimum SSD Required OS Windows 10/11 64-Bit Windows 10/11 64-Bit Windows 10/11 64-Bit

Image Credit: IO Interactive

Of course, 007 First Light also consists of DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction and Multi Frame Gen and Super Resolution features, which can increase your framerate, but Path Tracing focuses on increasing the overall graphical quality of the game using your GPU’s efficiency.

007 First Light’s graphics also impressed us when we reviewed the game on a PC and ran DLSS 4.5 and frame-gen, which further enhanced the scene. While it wasn’t as impressive as DLSS 5 was on NBA 2K27, IOI really nailed the visual allure of every location Bond travelled to in 007 First Light.

Of course, the console performance of the game is highly dependent on PlayStation Pro’s PSSR and Xbox Series X’s FSR, but it’s the PC players who are having the most delicious slice of 007 First Light in full path-traced glory.