Zenless Zone Zero 2.5 Will Give Away a Free S-Rank Agent

Zenless Zone Zero is rounding up on its 2.4 version and gearing up for the big release of the 2.5 update. This new update will be the culminating chapter for Season 2, so it is filled with content. Alongside that, players are also getting a ton of rewards, including a new free S-rank character. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero 2.5 update.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.5 Announces Free S-Rank Agent Zhao

Zenless Zone Zero 2.5 livestream just ended, revealing everything about the major upcoming update — To Be Fuel for the Night. The Zenless Zone Zero version 2.5 will be released on December 30. This new version will give away the new S-Rank Agent Zhao for free, making it the perfect new year gift for all ZZZ players. Alongside Zhao, players will also get 1000 Polychromes, a new outfit for Jane Doe, and additional rewards. Before we discuss the update further, don’t forget to grab the Zenless Zone Zero codes, as we have just added the new livestream code.

This version will also feature another new S-Rank character alongside Zhao, who is also the highlight of season 2’s story. This new agent is none other than Ye Shunguang, who is the young senior disciple of Yunkui Summit. She is the first character in ZZZ who rises as the dual-form Void Hunter.

Alongside new agents and free rewards, Zenless Zone Zero 2.5 will also add many quality-of-life changes, buffing some of the old characters. Agents Soldier 11, Grace, Soldier 0 – Anby, Ellen, and Burnice are going to get buffs, and the game plans on doing the same for other Standard banner characters in upcoming versions.

I am personally enjoying Hoyoverse buffing old characters across all their games. We first saw it with Honkai Star Rail, then in Genshin Impact, and finally now in Zenless Zone Zero.

So, what’s your opinion of the Zenless Zone Zero 2.5 update? Ready to jump right in once the update releases? Let us know in the comments below.