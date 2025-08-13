Warner Bros. and Zach Cregger Are Already Discussing Weapons Prequel to Explore Aunt Gladys’ Origins

Directed by Zach Cregger, Weapons was released on August 8, 2025, and earned huge praise from the fandom, particularly for its non-linear narrative and well-crafted character arcs. Now, a Weapons prequel is in talks, and it will reportedly explore the origins of Aunt Gladys.

The lady who entered the game initially posing as Alex’s aunt eventually emerged as the orchestrator of the central event of the film. She was responsible for the disappearance of the seventeen children from third grade at 2:17 am one night. However, Weapons didn’t shed light on her origins, and we were left guessing about how she could be the witch. So, it makes sense why the creators want to make her the primary character of the prequel film.

Multiple sources tell THR that Warner Bros. and New Line are already talking with Zach Cregger about making a 'Weapons' prequel exploring the origin story of Aunt Gladys https://t.co/g8klQAYymS pic.twitter.com/7whNOnmwkl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 12, 2025

Nothing about the narrative is clear yet, and according to Deadline, we have no clue about the main man, ie. Zach Cregger’s participation in the project.

‘We’re told that a writer friend approached him with an idea here that he really sparked to — one that even New Line’s Richard Brener and Warner Bros chairperson Mike De Luca have yet to hear.’

Cregger has two more movies on the plate at the moment, one is Resident Evil and the other is an original project titled Flood. So, it’s highly possible that he might work on these two first before heading to the idea of the Weapons prequel. Additionally, another possibility suggests that a new director might take on the prequel project. However, it’s all about guessing until an official announcement is made by New Line Cinema or Warner Bros.