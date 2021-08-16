When will the Mi Band 6 launch in India? This is the one question that all Xiaomi fans have been asking since the launch of the wearable in China earlier this year. Well, we finally have an answer today. Xiaomi has announced that its ‘Smart Living 2022’ event will be organized on 26th August in India. Like every year, it is where the Chinese giant will launch the latest Mi Band in India, along with other smart IoT products.

Xiaomi Smart Living 2022 Event Date Announced

Xiaomi took to Twitter to officially announce the Smarter Living 2022 event date. We do not see any hints for the upcoming products in the video teaser attached below. Even the event’s dedicated landing page on Xiaomi’s website offers little to no information.

Mi Band 6, New Mi Notebook, Wi-Fi Router, and More Expected!

While the company hasn’t officially teased any of the upcoming devices, Xiaomi India’s Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy has confirmed what all to expect at the event next week. First and foremost, in an interview with India Today, Reddy confirmed that the much-awaited Mi Band 6 is launching in India on August 26.

Now, for those unaware, the Mi Band 6 includes a bigger 1.56-inch AMOLED display, heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, and 24-hour sleep monitoring. This wearable also has support for 30 sport modes, up to 14-days of battery life, and other cool features. This includes the ability to use Mi Band 6 as a flashlight, camera shutter button, and more. Xiaomi has priced the Mi Band 6 at CNY 229 (~Rs. 2,500) in China, so we expect the Indian pricing to be pretty similar.

Apart from the Mi Band 6, Xiaomi will also launch a new Mi Notebook with a backlit keyboard and improved display in India. It will also include a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port. Reddy has been teasing this laptop on Twitter for the past week. You can see the tweet attached below:

Moreover, in an interview with Moneycontrol, Reddy has also confirmed that Xiaomi will launch a new Wi-Fi router and security camera in India. The company currently sells Mi Band 4C and two security cameras in India, so it will be interesting to see what all new models come to India. We can expect other cool IoT products to launch alongside these four products on 26th August.