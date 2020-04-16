Chinese tech giant Xiaomi will be launching a robot vacuum cleaner in India tomorrow. The company took to Twitter to share a teaser of the product.

“How many times do you clean your house every day? What if you could do it, without actually doing it yourself? #SmartCleaning solution for your smart home launching tomorrow.”, wrote the company on its Twitter handle. Take a look at the tweet below.

Xiaomi already sells vacuum cleaners in China. Going by the image, it could be this specific model. The pricing is expected to be somewhere around Rs.20,000. Since the company has announced the launch date, we’ll not have to wait long to find out.

This is yet another smart product that joins the company’s ecosystem of smart home products. The company already sells Mi Smart Water Purifier, LED Lamp, Smart Bedside Lamp to name a few.

Xiaomi’s decision to launch its vacuum cleaner in the country is likely to be welcomed now more than ever as vacuuming serves as a good final touch once you’re done cleaning your home and living area.

Although the product will be announced tomorrow, it is not immediately clear regarding its availability in the market due to the ongoing lockdown imposed across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. Whenever the sale begins, it will be available to buy from Xiaomi India‘s online retail store under the Home category.