Alongside its first ANC-backed neckband earphones, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker in India today. It has been priced at Rs. 2,499 and will be competing against popular alternatives from BoAt and JBL in the country.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Specifications

As the name tells you, this Bluetooth speaker will offer you a 16W sound output. It includes two 8W speakers covered in blue or black mesh fabric. This gives the Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker a really minimal look. There is a loop strip to make the speaker easy to carry and anti-slip padding at the bottom to avoid accidental drops.

The same material is also used for the button area. You will find six-buttons at the top of the Mi speaker. This includes the power button, Bluetooth switch, volume up/ down, play/ pause, and a loop button. This speaker connects over Bluetooth 5.0 and lets you enjoy a stereo experience by pairing two speakers.

The Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker supports dual EQ mode – normal and deep bass. You also have a microphone on board to attend calls when your device is connected to the speaker. It also enables you to call upon your voice assistant of choice. The speaker also boasts an IPX7 water-resistance rating and can be carried to beaches or pool parties without a second thought.

Finally, the speaker comes equipped with a 2,600mAh battery and offers you up to 13 hours of music playback. It can be charged via the USB Type-C port, which is flanked by an AUX port. This means you can even plug it into your phone or PC to play music.

The Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs. 2,499 and available to buy from Mi Home stores and Xiaomi’s official website today. It will go on sale on Amazon starting 1st March.