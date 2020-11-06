After launching the Mi Box 4S a couple of weeks ago, Xiaomi has now unveiled a Pro variant of the Mi Box 4S in China. The Mi Box 4S Pro takes the company’s dream of enabling 8K content consumption a step further. Xiaomi recently launched its first-ever 8K mini-LED smart TV as well.

Mi Box 4S Pro Specifications

The Mi Box 4S Pro looks like any other streaming box from Xiaomi. But, this is not an incremental upgrade and brings some amazing new features in tow. The key feature of this streaming box will have to be support for 8K video playback.

You will be able to play an 8K video that’s locally available on your thumb drive or via streaming services (some of them are working with Xiaomi to make 8K content easily available to a wider audience) on a compatible 8K TV.

The Mi Box 4S Pro runs MIUI for TV and you can call upon Xiao AI to control all your smart home gadgets. The product page does not reveal the processor, but you do get 2GB RAM and 16GB built-in storage – which is double its predecessor. There’s also a standard HDMI 2.1 port onboard to support 8K playback above 30 FPS. You will find a USB-A and an AV port, alongside the power socket, on the rear.

Price and Availability

Mi Box 4S Pro has been priced at CNY 399 (~Rs. 4,470) and is currently up for sale in China. We are currently unsure whether Xiaomi plans to bring this streaming box to India. It launched the Mi TV Box 4K and Mi TV Stick in the country earlier this year.