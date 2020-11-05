Xiaomi is giving consumers a huge reason to shop offline by launching the ‘Mi Smart Upgrade’ buyback program today. This scheme is designed for users who like to buy new phones with upgraded hardware very often. Mi Smart Upgrade will enable them to buy a new smartphone at an affordable price by locking in the assured buyback value of their device at the time of purchase.

Under the Mi Smart Upgrade program, Mi and Redmi phone users will get up to 70 percent SRP value (suggested retail price) any time after three months of owning the device. Even when the smartphone runs out of warranty, Xiaomi will offer you a modest 40 percent value for the next 3 months, i.e up to 15 months from the date of purchase. This means you can get 70% – 40% value for your devices between 4 to 15 months from the date of purchase.

Your next Mi and Redmi 📱upgrade assured. Introducing "Mi Smart Upgrade" – Easy upgrade to latest models

– Easy enrollment process

– Upgrade your device anytime after 3 months to 15 months Next time don't just exchange, choose Smart Upgrade. Know more: https://t.co/cOTH9eI7De pic.twitter.com/UWl9lUj6vT — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) November 5, 2020

The Mi Smart Upgrade program is applicable to smartphones ranging from the Redmi 9 Prime to the flagship Mi 10. The former will see you shell out as low as Rs. 399 while the Mi 10 buyback plan will cost Rs. 1,999. This is a pretty amazing deal as you can get back 50% of the purchase value for the first 12 months of your purchase.

Here’s a list of smartphones eligible for the Mi Smart Upgrade program:

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi K20 Pro

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 10

Now, if you buy any of these models along with the Mi Smart Upgrade plan, then you can choose to replace it after 3 months. You simply need to visit the nearest Mi service center, get the handset inspected. The company will then text you a redemption code, which you can show at an offline Mi store to get the required discount and grab a new Mi or Redmi smartphone for yourself.

Mi Smart Upgrade plan can easily be availed from all authorized Xiaomi retail outlets, which includes Mi Home stores, Mi Studio, and Mi preferred partner stores in India. The company currently has over 12,000 stores across the country and is even testing a store-on-wheels in some locations. It wants to reach more users during the pandemic and give them yet another reason to choose a Mi or Redmi smartphone in the festive season.