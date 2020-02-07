Xiaomi has launched a 65W Type-C charger capable of charging a variety of devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch. As the name hints, the power adapter comes with a USB-C power outlet.

The power adapter comes with multiple security protection features to ensure safety. It features overvoltage protection, short circuit protection, input & output overcurrent protection to name a few.

The charging pins are foldable so that you can carry it conveniently in your bags. The charging brick is capable of completely charging a 13-inch MacBook Pro in 1 hour and 50 minutes and a 15.6-inch Mi Notebook Pro in 2 hours and 25 minutes.

The charger supports laptops offered from various brands including Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Huawei, Samsung, Honor, Razer, Google, and Asus. Take a look at the official compatibility list below.

Coming to smartphones, Xiaomi claims that the charger completely charges the iPhone 11 in just 1 hour and 50 minutes at 18W, which is significantly better than the normal 5W charging brick that comes with the handset. The power adapter will charge a Redmi K20 Pro in 1 hour and 40 minutes.

If you feel limited with the single USB C port present on this charger, Xiaomi also offers a 65W charger with two USB-A ports and a single USB-C port (2A1C) that you may consider.

Xiaomi’s 65W power adapter is priced at 129 Yuan (~Rs.1300) while the 2A1C variant retails at 149 Yuan (~Rs.1500). Both charging bricks are available to buy from Mi Store in the white color variant.