Xbox is Down Right Now (September 2, 2026)

Xbox is down right now, as multiple reports have come in that Xbox services are not responding. Players are reporting login issues, leading to trouble with game launches. The main problem seems to be around the Xbox Network, aka Xbox Live.

Xbox Network is Microsoft’s online gaming and digital media service for Xbox consoles and Windows PCs. So, the problem is faced both on Xbox consoles and PCs using Microsoft services. Anyone trying to play Xbox Game Pass games will also face the same issue.

XBOX Live is down for many users across the globe, as per @downdetector



XBOX status page support says, 'All services up and running' pic.twitter.com/PU6KKUpci1 — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) September 2, 2026

Xbox has made an official announcement regarding the network outage. They have mentioned that users are encountering errors when attempting to sign in or create an account. They have asked users to be patient as they are investigating the issue.

Xbox’s support page also shows the status of their services, and they report that Account & Profile and Games & Gaming services are facing major outages. The games section shows an Android sign-in issue for Minecraft, applying to cloud gaming and Android devices.

On the other hand, the Services section shows that the server is having problems creating profiles and signing in. Both issues have been marked as under work, so players can expect to find a resolution pretty soon. Check our “Is Xbox down right now” guide to know when the services are back online.

With Xbox set to launch Gears of War E-Day later this year, they must keep the servers in top condition. Xbox’s online gaming scene is heavily dependent on the success of Gears of War E-Day, so they likely don’t want any issues with it at launch.

But other than that, many other popular multiplayer games are also supported by Xbox Live servers, the biggest name being Minecraft. This is the player base that gets the most hurt when Xbox servers are down.

So, are you facing the same issues with Xbox? Tell us in the comment section below.