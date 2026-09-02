The Blood of Dawnwalker Global Release Times and Date (Countdown Timer)

The Blood of Dawnwalker is the first major upcoming game release in a packed September, taking players on an open-world dark fantasy adventure set in 14th-century Europe. It’s an action RPG that follows Coen, a part-human, part-vampire hybrid on a journey to save his family and exact revenge as a Dawnwalker.

Before we get into global release times, developer Rebel Wolves has confirmed a 60 FPS mode for The Blood of Dawnwalker’s release, so you don’t need to worry about playing at a lower frame rate. That said, here are The Blood of Dawnwalker’s global release times, including a countdown timer for both PC and consoles.

Image Credit: Rebel Wolves

The Blood of Dawnwalker officially debuts on PC on September 2, 2026, at 3 PM PDT and on consoles at 9 PM PDT. Rebel Wolves has mentioned that timings will differ on PC and PS5/Xbox Series X|S.

On PC, the game unlocks at midnight CEST (UTC +2, Warsaw time) for all players. On consoles, it should unlock at midnight local time in each region, except “Australia, Indonesia, and other countries with multiple time zones releasing at midnight of its capital city time,” as per Rebel Wolves on X.

Since the release timings are pretty confusing, here are The Blood of Dawnwalker’s release dates and times for key regions across the globe on PC and consoles:

Region PC Release Times Console Release Times US West 3 PM PDT (Sept. 2) 9 PM PDT (Sept. 2) US East 6 PM EDT (Sept. 2) 12 AM EDT (Sept. 3) Brazil 7 PM BRT (Sept. 2) 1 AM BRT (Sept. 3) UK 11 PM BST (Sept. 2) 12 AM BST (Sept. 3) Germany 12 AM CEST (Sept. 3) 12 AM CEST (Sept. 3) France 12 AM CEST (Sept. 3) 12 AM CEST (Sept. 3) South Africa 12 AM SAST (Sept. 3) 12 AM SAST (Sept. 3) Turkey 1 AM TRT (Sept. 3) 12 AM TRT (Sept. 3) Russia 1 AM MSK (Sept. 3) 7 AM MSK (Sept. 3) UAE 2 AM GST (Sept. 3) 12 AM GST (Sept. 3) India 3:30 AM IST (Sept. 3) 9:30 AM IST (Sept. 3) Singapore 6 AM SGT (Sept. 3) 12 PM SGT (Sept. 3) Philippines 6 AM PST (Sept. 3) 12 PM PST (Sept. 3) China 6 AM CST (Sept. 3) 12 AM CST (Sept. 3) South Korea 7 AM KST (Sept. 3) 12 AM KST (Sept. 3) Japan 7 AM JST (Sept. 3) 12 AM JST (Sept. 3) Australia 8 AM AEST (Sept. 3) 12 AM AEST (Sept. 3) New Zealand 10 AM NZST (Sept. 3) 12 AM NZST (Sept. 3)

The Blood of Dawnwalker PC Release Countdown Timer

The Blood of Dawnwalker’s PC version has a simultaneous global release at midnight CEST, so it’s easy to track. However, if you’re still confused, here’s a handy countdown timer that automatically converts the time to your region:

The Blood of Dawnwalker releases on PC in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Blood of Dawnwalker is now out on PC!

The Blood of Dawnwalker Console Release Countdown Timer

On the other hand, The Blood of Dawnwalker on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S won’t launch globally at the same time. Instead, the game releases on both platforms at local time midnight in major regions. Don’t worry, we’ve got a countdown timer for the console players as well:

The Blood of Dawnwalker releases on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Blood of Dawnwalker is now out on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S!

The Blood of Dawnwalker Preload Size

Image Credit: Rebel Wolves

According to Rebel Wolves, The Blood of Dawnwalker’s preloads begin 48 hours before its Steam and console release. This means preloads should already be live in all regions. So, here’s the preload size for both PC and consoles:

PC: 48.8 GB

48.8 GB PS5: 50.505 GB

50.505 GB Xbox Series X|S: 80 GB (according to the Xbox Store listing)

With The Blood of Dawnwalker’s system requirements already revealed, the preload size seems reasonable on PC. That said, have you pre-ordered The Blood of Dawnwalker yet? Tell us in the comments section below.