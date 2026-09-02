The Blood of Dawnwalker Global Release Times and Date (Countdown Timer)

- Rebel Wolves has confirmed that The Blood of Dawnwalker's global release times differ between PC and consoles.
- On PC, the game releases on September 2, 2026, at midnight CEST (UTC +2, Warsaw time) in almost every region.
- On consoles, The Blood of Dawnwalker releases on September 2 at local midnight time in major regions.
The Blood of Dawnwalker is the first major upcoming game release in a packed September, taking players on an open-world dark fantasy adventure set in 14th-century Europe. It’s an action RPG that follows Coen, a part-human, part-vampire hybrid on a journey to save his family and exact revenge as a Dawnwalker.
Before we get into global release times, developer Rebel Wolves has confirmed a 60 FPS mode for The Blood of Dawnwalker’s release, so you don’t need to worry about playing at a lower frame rate. That said, here are The Blood of Dawnwalker’s global release times, including a countdown timer for both PC and consoles.
The Blood of Dawnwalker Release on PC and Console Release Date and Time
The Blood of Dawnwalker officially debuts on PC on September 2, 2026, at 3 PM PDT and on consoles at 9 PM PDT. Rebel Wolves has mentioned that timings will differ on PC and PS5/Xbox Series X|S.
On PC, the game unlocks at midnight CEST (UTC +2, Warsaw time) for all players. On consoles, it should unlock at midnight local time in each region, except “Australia, Indonesia, and other countries with multiple time zones releasing at midnight of its capital city time,” as per Rebel Wolves on X.
Since the release timings are pretty confusing, here are The Blood of Dawnwalker’s release dates and times for key regions across the globe on PC and consoles:
|Region
|PC Release Times
|Console Release Times
|US West
|3 PM PDT (Sept. 2)
|9 PM PDT (Sept. 2)
|US East
|6 PM EDT (Sept. 2)
|12 AM EDT (Sept. 3)
|Brazil
|7 PM BRT (Sept. 2)
|1 AM BRT (Sept. 3)
|UK
|11 PM BST (Sept. 2)
|12 AM BST (Sept. 3)
|Germany
|12 AM CEST (Sept. 3)
|12 AM CEST (Sept. 3)
|France
|12 AM CEST (Sept. 3)
|12 AM CEST (Sept. 3)
|South Africa
|12 AM SAST (Sept. 3)
|12 AM SAST (Sept. 3)
|Turkey
|1 AM TRT (Sept. 3)
|12 AM TRT (Sept. 3)
|Russia
|1 AM MSK (Sept. 3)
|7 AM MSK (Sept. 3)
|UAE
|2 AM GST (Sept. 3)
|12 AM GST (Sept. 3)
|India
|3:30 AM IST (Sept. 3)
|9:30 AM IST (Sept. 3)
|Singapore
|6 AM SGT (Sept. 3)
|12 PM SGT (Sept. 3)
|Philippines
|6 AM PST (Sept. 3)
|12 PM PST (Sept. 3)
|China
|6 AM CST (Sept. 3)
|12 AM CST (Sept. 3)
|South Korea
|7 AM KST (Sept. 3)
|12 AM KST (Sept. 3)
|Japan
|7 AM JST (Sept. 3)
|12 AM JST (Sept. 3)
|Australia
|8 AM AEST (Sept. 3)
|12 AM AEST (Sept. 3)
|New Zealand
|10 AM NZST (Sept. 3)
|12 AM NZST (Sept. 3)
The Blood of Dawnwalker PC Release Countdown Timer
The Blood of Dawnwalker’s PC version has a simultaneous global release at midnight CEST, so it’s easy to track. However, if you’re still confused, here’s a handy countdown timer that automatically converts the time to your region:
The Blood of Dawnwalker is now out on PC!
The Blood of Dawnwalker Console Release Countdown Timer
On the other hand, The Blood of Dawnwalker on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S won’t launch globally at the same time. Instead, the game releases on both platforms at local time midnight in major regions. Don’t worry, we’ve got a countdown timer for the console players as well:
The Blood of Dawnwalker is now out on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S!
The Blood of Dawnwalker Preload Size
According to Rebel Wolves, The Blood of Dawnwalker’s preloads begin 48 hours before its Steam and console release. This means preloads should already be live in all regions. So, here’s the preload size for both PC and consoles:
- PC: 48.8 GB
- PS5: 50.505 GB
- Xbox Series X|S: 80 GB (according to the Xbox Store listing)
With The Blood of Dawnwalker’s system requirements already revealed, the preload size seems reasonable on PC. That said, have you pre-ordered The Blood of Dawnwalker yet? Tell us in the comments section below.