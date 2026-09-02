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The Blood of Dawnwalker Global Release Times and Date (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
The Blood of Dawnwalker cover image featuring protagonist Coen posing with a sword on an orangish background.
Image Credit: Rebel Wolves
In Short
  • Rebel Wolves has confirmed that The Blood of Dawnwalker's global release times differ between PC and consoles.
  • On PC, the game releases on September 2, 2026, at midnight CEST (UTC +2, Warsaw time) in almost every region.
  • On consoles, The Blood of Dawnwalker releases on September 2 at local midnight time in major regions.
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The Blood of Dawnwalker is the first major upcoming game release in a packed September, taking players on an open-world dark fantasy adventure set in 14th-century Europe. It’s an action RPG that follows Coen, a part-human, part-vampire hybrid on a journey to save his family and exact revenge as a Dawnwalker.

Before we get into global release times, developer Rebel Wolves has confirmed a 60 FPS mode for The Blood of Dawnwalker’s release, so you don’t need to worry about playing at a lower frame rate. That said, here are The Blood of Dawnwalker’s global release times, including a countdown timer for both PC and consoles.

The Blood of Dawnwalker Release on PC and Console Release Date and Time

The Blood of Dawnwalker screenshot featuring Coen fighting a demonic entity.
Image Credit: Rebel Wolves

The Blood of Dawnwalker officially debuts on PC on September 2, 2026, at 3 PM PDT and on consoles at 9 PM PDT. Rebel Wolves has mentioned that timings will differ on PC and PS5/Xbox Series X|S.

On PC, the game unlocks at midnight CEST (UTC +2, Warsaw time) for all players. On consoles, it should unlock at midnight local time in each region, except “Australia, Indonesia, and other countries with multiple time zones releasing at midnight of its capital city time,” as per Rebel Wolves on X.

Since the release timings are pretty confusing, here are The Blood of Dawnwalker’s release dates and times for key regions across the globe on PC and consoles:

RegionPC Release TimesConsole Release Times
US West3 PM PDT (Sept. 2)9 PM PDT (Sept. 2)
US East6 PM EDT (Sept. 2)12 AM EDT (Sept. 3)
Brazil7 PM BRT (Sept. 2)1 AM BRT (Sept. 3)
UK11 PM BST (Sept. 2)12 AM BST (Sept. 3)
Germany12 AM CEST (Sept. 3)12 AM CEST (Sept. 3)
France12 AM CEST (Sept. 3)12 AM CEST (Sept. 3)
South Africa12 AM SAST (Sept. 3)12 AM SAST (Sept. 3)
Turkey1 AM TRT (Sept. 3)12 AM TRT (Sept. 3)
Russia1 AM MSK (Sept. 3)7 AM MSK (Sept. 3)
UAE2 AM GST (Sept. 3)12 AM GST (Sept. 3)
India3:30 AM IST (Sept. 3)9:30 AM IST (Sept. 3)
Singapore6 AM SGT (Sept. 3)12 PM SGT (Sept. 3)
Philippines6 AM PST (Sept. 3)12 PM PST (Sept. 3)
China6 AM CST (Sept. 3)12 AM CST (Sept. 3)
South Korea7 AM KST (Sept. 3)12 AM KST (Sept. 3)
Japan7 AM JST (Sept. 3)12 AM JST (Sept. 3)
Australia8 AM AEST (Sept. 3)12 AM AEST (Sept. 3)
New Zealand10 AM NZST (Sept. 3)12 AM NZST (Sept. 3)

The Blood of Dawnwalker PC Release Countdown Timer

The Blood of Dawnwalker’s PC version has a simultaneous global release at midnight CEST, so it’s easy to track. However, if you’re still confused, here’s a handy countdown timer that automatically converts the time to your region:

The Blood of Dawnwalker releases on PC in
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The Blood of Dawnwalker is now out on PC!

The Blood of Dawnwalker Console Release Countdown Timer

On the other hand, The Blood of Dawnwalker on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S won’t launch globally at the same time. Instead, the game releases on both platforms at local time midnight in major regions. Don’t worry, we’ve got a countdown timer for the console players as well:

The Blood of Dawnwalker releases on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in
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The Blood of Dawnwalker is now out on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S!

The Blood of Dawnwalker Preload Size

The Blood of Dawnwalker
Image Credit: Rebel Wolves

According to Rebel Wolves, The Blood of Dawnwalker’s preloads begin 48 hours before its Steam and console release. This means preloads should already be live in all regions. So, here’s the preload size for both PC and consoles:

  • PC: 48.8 GB
  • PS5: 50.505 GB
  • Xbox Series X|S: 80 GB (according to the Xbox Store listing)

With The Blood of Dawnwalker’s system requirements already revealed, the preload size seems reasonable on PC. That said, have you pre-ordered The Blood of Dawnwalker yet? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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