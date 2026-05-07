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Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk Edgerunners Collab Will Reward a Free 5-star Resonator

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Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab
Image Credit: Kuro Games (edited by Sanmay / Beebom)
In Short
  • WuWa x Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab will happen in version 3.4, expected to release on June 8.
  • The collab will add two new 5-star Resonators to the game, Lucy and Rebecca.
  • Rebecca will be a free-to-claim character during the collab event.
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Wuthering Waves is going all out on a collab spree recently, and Cyberpunk Edgerunners is next in line. The collab will take place in the WuWa 3.4 version, expected to release on June 8, 2026. The collab trailer had previously shown Lucy and Rebecca, hinting them to be the featured characters for the collab. Now, Kuro Games has confirmed it, and fans couldn’t be happier as Rebecca has been announced to be a free 5-star Resonator for the Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab.

WuWa x Cyberpunk Edgerunners Drip Marketing Reveals Rebecca as Free 5-Star Resonator

Kuro Games posted the Rebecca drip marketing earlier today in the official Wuthering Waves X channel, confirming her as the next Wuthering Waves character. The only thing we know about Rebecca’s character officially is that she will be a 5-star Resonator and will wield her iconic machine gun in full action. Her drip marking also showcases her eccentric nature, which many core fans would appreciate.

Wuthering Waves Rebecca free X post
Image Credit: Kuro Games (via X/Wuthering Waves)

Rebecca has also been announced to be completely free to claim during the WuWa x Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab. This is a great decision from Kuro Games, as Rebecca is one of the fan-favorite characters from Edgerunners. Having her obtainable for free in the game would definitely draw more players from the Cyberpunk fanbase, new to WuWa.

Alongside Rebecca, Lucy has also been confirmed to be one of the other 5-star Resonators that you can obtain from the Wuthering Waves banners. Her weapon and element information are also not revealed yet, but we do see her drip marketing being very close to her original design.

So, are you excited for the Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab? How do you rate the design choices for Lucy and Rebecca? We would love to know your opinion about this collab, so share with us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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